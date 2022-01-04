ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 12:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 09:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Southern Fauquier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. * WHERE...Southern Fauquier, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park and Fairfax Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Southeast Providence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent SOME SPOTTY FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET THIS MORNING Light and spotty freezing rain and/or sleet will over spread portions of Eastern MA and RI this morning. Some light glazes of ice are possible and this may cause some slippery spots on untreated surfaces. Any ice and/or sleet accumulations will be very light. Temperatures will continue to rise towards and above freezing by mid morning. Use caution if on the roads this morning.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 10:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Kalkaska; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 to 4 inches with localized amounts up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to patchy blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and pockets of significantly reduced visibility. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Otsego; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Wayne, Bradford, Susquehanna, Pike, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming counties. In New York, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Madison counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fulton, Knox, Marshall, McLean, Peoria, Stark, Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com Target Area: Fulton; Knox; Marshall; McLean; Peoria; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Westmoreland, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 05:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges Patchy slick spots along roadways possible early this morning Although air temperatures are largely above freezing, surface temperatures are at or slightly below freezing resulting in patchy areas of ice along roadways. Surface temperatures will increase to above freezing shortly before sunrise. Use caution while driving this morning. If you encounter icy roads, slow down and increase the distance between your vehicle and those that surround you.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Piscataquis, Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook Snow squalls expected later tonight Snow squalls are expected around and after midnight tonight as a cold Arctic front moves across the region. Rapidly changing conditions with snowfall accumulations up to a quick inch can be expected. Be prepared for whiteouts with near zero visibility...creating extremely dangerous driving conditions.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 18:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-16 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Montgomery and Stewart. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 950 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clarksville, Dover, Big Rock, Cumberland City, Indian Mound, Woodlawn, Palmyra and Land Between The Lakes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that freezing rain will cause possible slick spots on roads. Use caution while driving. Please report ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain. A trace of ice. * WHERE...Portions of west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Some valleys and eastern slopes could have slick spots on roads and sidewalks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any ice will be short-lived as temperatures warm above freezing quickly changing any light freezing rain to rain late this morning.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 20:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for southeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL TYLER AND NORTH CENTRAL JASPER COUNTIES At 844 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Town Bluff, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Town Bluff. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Grant, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 19:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, Allamakee and Clayton Counties. In Wisconsin, Crawford, Grant and Richland Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Untreated surfaces will ice over quickly creating slippery conditions leading to hazardous travel.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Fairfax; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Southern Fauquier Patchy Light Freezing Rain Possible Patchy light freezing rain is possible through 9 AM this morning. Although the most widespread precipitation is expected to be to the northwest, it will not take much to cause slippery spots this morning. Please use extra caution when travelling. Any surfaces that appear to be wet may actually be icy. Temperatures will rise above freezing by late this morning, causing any precipitation to change to rain.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Sabine, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Sabine; San Augustine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern San Augustine County in eastern Texas Southern Sabine County in eastern Texas * Until 400 AM CST. * At 334 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pineland, or 21 miles west of Toledo Bend Dam, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Hemphill around 345 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Columbus, McElroy and Yellowpine. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
SABINE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Crawford, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 21:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Knox; Marion; Morrow; Richland A few slick spots possible this evening Patchy light freezing rain is possible this evening with temperatures near the freezing mark. Precipitation is expected to be light, but a few slick spots may develop. Use caution, especially on bridges and overpasses that will be most prone to icing. Temperatures are expected to warm overnight, ending the threat of slick conditions.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for De Kalb, Elkhart, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: De Kalb; Elkhart; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ EARLY THIS MORNING Temperatures have climbed above freezing and the threat for ice has ended. However...a few slick spots could still remain on untreated surfaces.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 10:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 10:01:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1100 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Chehalis River Above Grand Mound affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. .The flood crest on the Chehalis River moved through Porter around 2:30 PM Saturday. The flood crest will arrive at Grays Harbor Sunday afternoon. The river from Porter upstream is receding and with dry weather Sunday into Monday will continue to recede. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 50.0 feet, feet...the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood numerous farms and roads including SR 12. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM PST Sunday the stage was 51.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM PST Sunday was 51.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and will continue to recede. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 04:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, please slow down and exercise caution. Keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw; Ontonagon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and considerable blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph today. * WHERE...Ontonagon, Northern Houghton and Keweenaw Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very hazardous driving conditions. Considerable blowing snow could reduce visibility briefly to near zero at times. Wind chills dropping into the 15 to 25 below zero range could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 12:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain. Total ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Wayne, Bradford, Susquehanna, Pike, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming counties. In New York, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Madison counties. * WHEN...Till 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions from freezing rain.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Dangerous conditions are expected along Interstate 80 for the next several hours. Remember, `Pull Aside, Stay Alive`. Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion; Forest; Indiana; Jefferson; Venango WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and western Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

