Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hampton, Poquoson, Newport News, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Otsego; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Wayne, Bradford, Susquehanna, Pike, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming counties. In New York, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Madison counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Comments / 0