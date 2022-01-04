ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boy, 3, Believed to Have Been Mauled to Death by Dogs After Wandering Off Alone

By Hannah Osborne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The boy had gone missing on New Year's Eve from a remote community in Australia's Northern...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 5

Spikekiller James
4d ago

were was the boys parents at how they not know there child is gone at night this s..t makes no sense at all ..these parents these days are showing there kids a lack of love at a early age so by the time there 13 the kids are out killing people or some other stuff ..3 years old and they gave up on him already

Reply(1)
4
Joseph Argibay
4d ago

rest in peaclil man,my condolences goes out to your families, go w mother Mary Jesus,and the baby cherubs

Reply
3
Related
TheDailyBeast

California Surfer Mauled to Death by Shark in Christmas Eve Nightmare

A surfer in California was killed on Friday in what authorities described as a great white shark attack off the central coast of the state, according to ABC News. The attack occurred at Morro Bay State Park before 11 a.m., according to the Morro Bay Police Department. ABC News reported a woman surfing nearby the attacked man saw him face down in the water. When he was brought to shore, he was pronounced dead at the scene after officers reported seeing a bite that seemed consistent with that of a great white shark. The man has yet to be identified.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#The Boy#Animals#Abc News#Hermannsburg#Australian
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Latest Location Confirmed? Fugitive Found in TWO Areas After Authorities Confirmed His Death

Brian Laundrie has been reportedly making public sightings in the past months, causing people to urge the authorities to arrest him. It has been evident already that the skeletal human remains found in the Carlton Reserve were those of Laundrie following autopsy and anthropologist's tests. This still made the fugitive a person of interest in Gabby Petito's disappearance despite his death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 3-year-old girl Lina Sadar Khil may be in ‘grave, immediate danger’, Texas police say

Texas police are searching for a missing three-year-old girl, Lina Sadar Khil, who they believe may be in “grave, immediate danger”.ABC News reports that the girl was last seen Monday between 4pm and 5pm near the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio. Her family reported her missing, and a family member told the outlet there was no indication she was with another member of the family. During a press conference, SAPD Chief William McManus told reporters that Lina was playing at a playground with her mother at their apartment building just before she disappeared. Lina's mother left...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two charged after children injured in dog attack

A woman and a teenager have been charged after a dog attack left two children injured and a terrier died.The incident happened near Blackburnhall Gardens in Bathgate, West Lothian on Wednesday evening.Police Scotland said two children aged three and 10 sustained minor injuries and a mini Yorkshire terrier died.The force said a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the incident.A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male youth have been charged in connection with a dog attack in a park in Bathgate.“The incident happened around 6.20pm on Wednesday January 5 near Blackburnhall Gardens when two children, aged 10 and three, sustained minor injuries and a mini Yorkshire terrier died.“A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.” Read More Supreme Court judge had ‘hazy knowledge’ of Covid guidelines before golf dinnerMeghan’s lawyer says the duchess did not bully staffSurge in e-scooter crashes in London
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family in fresh appeal for help to find Alice Byrne one week after disappearance

The family of missing woman Alice Byrne have reissued an urgent appeal asking the public to help them in their search one week on from her disappearance.Extensive inquiries have been under way to trace the 28-year-old who was last seen leaving a friend’s flat in Marlborough Street in Portobello, Edinburgh between 8am and 10am on New Year’s Day.A police drone, dogs, specialist services and officers from Police Scotland’s Marine Unit have been involved in the current search.Ms Byrne’s family said they are growing “extremely worried” and said her disappearance is out of character.They said: “Alice has been missing for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Piers Morgan warns ‘cowardly’ death threats ‘have consequences’ after suspected troll is arrested

Piers Morgan has warned “cowardly threats have consequences” after he reported death threats sent to him and his son to the police.The former Good Morning Britain presenter reportedly received messages telling him he was “a marked man” and it was a “promise” that he was “getting killed”.The troll also threatened Morgan’s son Spencer, 28, who was told he or his mother would “get it” if his father did not.The Metropolitan Police confirmed to The Independent that a suspect was arrested last year.A statement from the police said: “On Wednesday, 17 February 2021, police received a report of malicious communications...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
718K+
Followers
76K+
Post
713M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy