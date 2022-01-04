Boy, 3, Believed to Have Been Mauled to Death by Dogs After Wandering Off Alone
The boy had gone missing on New Year's Eve from a remote community in Australia's Northern...www.newsweek.com
The boy had gone missing on New Year's Eve from a remote community in Australia's Northern...www.newsweek.com
were was the boys parents at how they not know there child is gone at night this s..t makes no sense at all ..these parents these days are showing there kids a lack of love at a early age so by the time there 13 the kids are out killing people or some other stuff ..3 years old and they gave up on him already
rest in peaclil man,my condolences goes out to your families, go w mother Mary Jesus,and the baby cherubs
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5