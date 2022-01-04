ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Ken Rosenthal Is Leaving the MLB Network

By Jamie Burton
 5 days ago
Ken Rosenthal has spoken out after it was confirmed his 12 years on the MLB Network was coming to an end, months after criticizing Rob...

New York Post

Dan Le Batard: Rob Manfred wanted me out at ESPN over Derek Jeter fiasco

Dan Le Batard has many foils in positions of power, and one of them is MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Reacting to Andrew Marchand’s scoop in The Post that Ken Rosenthal was exiting MLB Network ostensibly over previous criticism of the commish earlier this week, Le Batard told his audience that Manfred tried, unsuccessfully, to do the same thing to him in 2017.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

MLB’s non-renewal of Ken Rosenthal’s contract and its possible impact on labor negotiations

Earlier this week the New York Post reported that MLB Network made the decision to non-renew Ken Rosenthal’s contract because Rosenthal had been critical of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred during the 2020 pandemic shortened season negotiations. Rosenthal is one of the most respected analysts in baseball. In fact, it isn’t a stretch to say that Rosenthal is more widely recognized and admired as a face of baseball than Manfred. From a public relations perspective it would be stunning for MLB Network to sever ties with a writer of Rosenthal’s caliber under normal circumstances. It is downright bewildering for the league to make this move a little over a month into a lockout that has seen very little movement from MLB or the MLBPA.
FanSided

Ken Rosenthal dumps cold water on Cubs-Carlos Correa rumors

While buzz connecting free agent shortstop Carlos Correa to the Chicago Cubs has increased during the MLB lockout, Ken Rosenthal believes it’s just noise. Correa still needs a home, in part due to the work stoppage initiated by MLB team owners. The top free agent shortstop on the market wants a contract within the range of 10 years, and likely more than fellow shortstop Corey Seager made at $325 million.
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
metsmerizedonline.com

Afternoon News: Granderson Declines Mets’ Offer, Scott’s DWI Acquitted

Unlike fans of other teams, the Mets faithful have been lucky enough to have a managerial and coaching search help them through an otherwise stagnant news cycle since the MLB lockout began last month. The first Thursday of January happened to be even busier in Mets land with notable news...
theScore

A-Rod, Michael Kay to host 'Manningcast'-like show on ESPN

The A-Rodcast has its co-host. Alex Rodriguez will be getting his own "Manningcast"-like program on ESPN and will be joined by longtime New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay, the sports network confirmed Friday. The news comes as ESPN continues to shake up its Sunday Night Baseball coverage after announcing that...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Lose AAA Manager to Anaheim Angels

As the offseason turns, the Dodgers continue to lose bits and pieces from around the organization. Thus far, the major league coaching staff has remained intact, but staff from deeper within the org have been hired away by other teams. Recently, R&D lead Scott Powers joined the Astros. Minor League...
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees almost acquired Mets Cy Young candidate

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets rarely connect on trades. Being from the same area- and one with highly contentious fanbases- it makes sense that the two clubs would do everything in their power to not help one another. That’s why many have found the recent speculation swirling around a possible Jeff McNeil-Gleyber Torres deal between the two New York clubs hard to believe. However, according to a recent rumor via MLB Trade Rumors, the Yankees and Mets were quite close to a trade recently. In fact, SNY’s Andy Martino said that the two clubs nearly agreed to a deal involving this Cy Young-caliber ace.
FanSided

Andruw Jones Hall-of-Fame case held back by 1 obvious factor

Andruw Jones is not in Cooperstown just yet for this one reason: He fell of a cliff after leaving the Atlanta Braves. Though his 12-year run with the Atlanta Braves was hall-of-fame-caliber, the latter third of Andruw Jones’ MLB career was anything but that. The Willemstad, Curaçao native first...
