Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Given Medical Exemption to Play Australian Open

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Tennis star Novak Djokovic informed his fans he would be playing in the Australian Open starting Monday, January 17...

Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

Mauro Berruto attacks Djokovic: "I'm disgusted"

Novak Djokovic's issue also takes hold outside the ATP Tour, and not only. In addition to the many tennis players and personalities close to tennis who have expressed their opinion (mostly against) on the medical exemption received by the Serbian champion to participate in the Australian Open, public figures such as virologist Roberto Burioni have also criticized the choice of the committee organization of the Australian slam to allow Novak Djokovic to reach the state of Victory.
The Independent

Novak Djokovic making ‘big mistake’ if he does not get vaccinated, Boris Becker claims

Novak Djokovic is making a “big mistake” if he is not getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the world number one’s former coach Boris BeckerThe Serbian is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa and deport him, with an appeal set for Monday.Djokovic has spoken in the past about his opposition to vaccination, and posted on social media before setting off for the Australian Open to say he had received “exemption permission” to enter the country.LIVE: Follow the latest as Novak Djokovic fights...
Melbourne
Sydney
Australia
AFP

Australia cancels Czech tennis player's visa: Czech govt

Australia has cancelled the visa of female Czech tennis player Renata Voracova who entered the country to play in this month's Australian Open, her government said Friday. On Friday evening, the Australian Border Force confirmed in a statement that the visa of a person connected to the Australian Open had been cancelled, without providing a name.
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star fights deportation after Australia admits three others by exemption

Novak Djokovic is fighting against deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked at a Melbourne airport. The tennis star, who is seeking his 10th Australian Open victory and a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, has been blocked entry into the country by the Australian Border Force after he “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.” The ABF added: “Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.”It has now emerged...
AFP

Djokovic wins deportation delay after Australia cancels visa

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic won a temporary reprieve in his deportation from Australia on Thursday, but was set to spend the night in an immigration detention facility as he fights to remain in the country. Instead of a champion's welcome, he was questioned at the airport overnight before having his visa revoked and being transferred to a Melbourne immigration detention facility pending deportation.
The Independent

Novak Djokovic breaks silence over Australia visa row

Novak Djokovic has broken his silence over his ongoing Australian visa row to thank his fans for their support.The world No 1 was detained on Thursday after he was denied a visa to enter the country for this month’s Australian Open. He remains detained in Melbourne as he appeals against the decision and while holed up at an immigration facility in the city took to social media for the first time since.“Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support,” he wrote on Instagram. “I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated.”Djokovic has been detained since...
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

