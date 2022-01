Ethereum currently has a roughly $487 billion market cap. Bitcoin is currently at roughly $971 billion. Ethereum heads into 2022 with lots of momentum. Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, has had quite a nice year in 2021. The price of Ether, the token that fuels the network, has been up roughly 460%, with just a few days remaining in 2021. Furthermore, the network has grabbed the spotlight as the use of smart contracts and non-fungible tokens have shown how much real-world utility there is with Ethereum. Currently, Ethereum has a $486 billion market cap. Could it rise all the way to $1 trillion in 2022? Let's take a look.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO