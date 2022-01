More than $1.4 million could be used to light up the downtown area of Sandwich if the state of Illinois awards the city of Sandwich a grant. At a special city council meeting Thursday night, six aldermen voted unanimously to apply for the Rebuild Downtown's and Main Streets grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. That grant request is $968,900 while the city of Sandwich would use $454,000 of an estimated 1.56 million Motor Fuel Tax dollars held currently from the gas station pump sales.

SANDWICH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO