A record one in 15 people in private households in England are estimated to have had Covid-19 between Christmas and New Year, with as many as one in 10 in London new figures show.All parts of the country saw a steep jump in infections in the seven days to December 31, with one in 20 people estimated to have the virus in Scotland and Wales, along with one in 25 in Northern Ireland.In total an estimated 3.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week to New Year’s Eve up from 2.3 million in the week...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO