ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC and allies to decide oil output amid omicron spike

By DAVID McHUGH
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQPFx_0dcGdZZW00
OPEC Oil Prices FILE - In this April 8, 2020 file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, USA. The 23-member OPEC+ group, led by member Saudi Arabia and non-member Russia, meets online to decide production levels from February. Analysts say the group is likely to add 400,000 barrels per day, sticking with the road map they have followed since August to add back that much oil each month. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay)

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are expected to press ahead Tuesday with restoring cutbacks in output made during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as hopes grow that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Analysts say the group is likely to add 400,000 barrels of oil per day in February, sticking with the road map it has followed since August. The 23-member OPEC+ alliance, led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member Russia, meets online every month to decide production levels for the month ahead.

U.S. oil prices plunged as low as $65 per barrel and stocks slid in late November after the first reports about the ultra-contagious omicron variant. But markets have since calmed down amid evidence that the variant — while more likely to infect people — may cause less severe disease and as data on vehicle traffic and aviation activity shows that, so far, omicron is not sharply reducing demand for fuel, said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.

“The impact on actual oil consumption is, so far, very limited," Tonhaugen said. “Now, OPEC seems to be fairly comfortable with staying true to their original plan, which is to use the opportunity every month to decide to bring back this 400,000 barrels per day of production for the coming month."

OPEC+ decided to cautiously raise production at its December meeting that set production for this month and reassured jittery markets by saying the decision could be quickly revisited if it became apparent omicron was having a severe impact. It's a step that Tonhaugen described as "a master stroke" and that might be repeated at Tuesday's meeting.

The production increases are gradually restoring deep reductions made in 2020 as demand for motor and aviation fuel plummeted because of pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions. At times, OPEC+ hasn't moved fast enough in raising production for U.S. President Joe Biden, who has urged producing countries to open the taps wider to combat surging gas prices.

The U.S. and other oil-consuming countries on Nov. 23 announced a coordinated release of oil from strategic reserves in an effort to contain rising energy prices that have helped fuel inflation and raised politically sensitive gasoline prices for U.S. drivers. Yet Biden's move is seen as having only a muted effect on prices.

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, U.S. crude traded up 0.5%, at $76.49 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude also rose 0.5%, to $79.36 per barrel.

A recent decline in U.S. gasoline prices — which are significantly influenced by the price of crude — has steadied at a national average of $3.28 per gallon, down from about $3.40 in mid-November.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the meeting is Tuesday, not Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US ends 2021 with disappointing job growth ahead of Omicron surge

The US economy ended 2021 on a sour note with a worse-than-expected employment report Friday underscoring the challenges awaiting President Joe Biden in the new year, as the Omicron variant runs rampant and his legislative agenda stalls. "Last year ended with fewer new positions being created than expected, but the headline payroll number really should not be the focus of attention," economist Joel Naroff said. 
BUSINESS
WTAJ

US, Japan hold strategic talks after new troop deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. and Japanese officials are holding strategic and security talks on Thursday just two weeks after negotiators ended a Trump-era row by agreeing in principle to a new formula for paying for the American military presence in Japan. The virtual meeting between the U.S. and Japanese foreign and defense ministers comes […]
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
rigzone.com

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Markets#Ap#Omicron#Rystad Energy
CNBC

Oil rallies even as OPEC+ lifts output, U.S. fuel demand slips

Brent crude futures rose $1.22, or 1.5%, to $81.22 a barrel as of 12:35 p.m. ET. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.32, or 1.7%, to $78.31. Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

OPEC oil output boost in December again undershoots target

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The increase in OPEC's oil output in December has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that are limiting supply as global demand recovers from the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cwbradio.com

OPEC Decides to Pump More Oil Into World Economy

(AP) OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Tuesday to pump more oil to the world economy amid hope that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The 23-member OPEC+ alliance led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
Shore News Network

Oil extends gains above $80 after OPEC+ output hike

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, rising towards $81 a barrel after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and investors assessed the impact of a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures were up 65 cents, or 0.81%,...
TRAFFIC
Boston Globe

OPEC and Russia agree to increase oil output

Officials from OPEC, Russia, and other oil producers agreed on Tuesday to continue their program of gradual monthly output increases in February, bolstering output by 400,000 barrels a day, but there are growing doubts about whether they can deliver on the additional barrels. A persistent failure to step up production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil ends up at $80/bbl as OPEC+ sticks with Feb output hike

(Reuters) -Global benchmark Brent crude jumped on Tuesday to $80 a barrel, its highest since November, as OPEC+ agreed to stick with its planned increase for February based on indications that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have only a mild impact on demand. Brent futures settled up $1.02, or 1.3%,...
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

MELBOURNE (Jan 4): Oil prices were flat on Tuesday (Jan 4) ahead of a meeting where major producers are expected to stick to plans to add supply in February as soaring Covid-19 cases have yet to spark lockdowns in the biggest fuel-consuming countries. Brent crude futures gained one cent to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Prices Chug Higher as OPEC Allows Feb Output Hike

Investing.com - Crude prices returned to the $80 per barrel mark on Tuesday as producer alliance OPEC+ allowed another output hike in February, vindicating bets by oil longs that Covid’s Omicron variant would not hurt demand for energy any more than other known variants of the virus. OPEC+ —...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil climbs as Libyan output falls ahead of OPEC+ supply meeting

Oil rose as Libyan supply tightened ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday to discuss production policy for February. Futures in New York traded near $76 a barrel in European trading after a 2.3 per cent decline on Friday. Libya’s crude output is expected to fall to the lowest in more than a year as workers try and fix a damaged pipeline. It comes less than two weeks after militia shuttered Sharara, the country’s biggest oil field.
TRAFFIC
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
46K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy