ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Volta Trucks partners With HERE Technologies To Deliver A Tailored Last-Mile Electric Vehicle Navigation System Featuring What3words

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has confirmed that the forthcoming Volta Zero will feature integrated navigation services from HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform. The Volta Zero will use EV Range Assistant, a feature from HERE tailored for inner-city deliveries....

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Our Next Energy (ONE) Battery Powers Electric Vehicle 752 Miles Without Charging

Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE), a Michigan battery technology company, has demonstrated a proof-of-concept battery that powered an electric vehicle 752 miles without recharging. The vehicle completed a road test across Michigan in late December with an average speed of 55 mph. The results were validated by a third party using a vehicle dynamometer where the test vehicle, a Tesla Model S retrofitted with an experimental battery, achieved 882 miles at 55 mph.
MICHIGAN STATE
albuquerqueexpress.com

1st African American Woman-Owned Electric Vehicle Charger Manufacturer Announced as Featured Exhibitor at CES 2022

Michigan Manufacturer Dunamis Clean Energy Partners will showcase their electric vehicle charger the 'Dunamis Charge' on January 5th at OFME VIP Startup Tour. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Dunamis Clean Energy Partners (DCEP), https://vimeo.com/622812017, a woman-owned MBE certified, full-service leader in the commercial and industrial cleaning, lighting, and electric vehicle charging industries has announced its participation in the 54th Consumer Electronics Show (CES). DCEP will be exhibiting the Dumanis Charge, the first African-American owned electric vehicle charger as well as their suite of energy-efficient products at the COVESA (formerly GENIVI) Networking & Showcase on Wednesday, January 5th at 5:00 pm PST at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino (3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109). MEDC - OFFICE OF FUTURE MOBILITY & ELECTRIFICATION STARTUP PAVILLION 'Advanced Propulsion/EV Charging' Section, Table #13.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navigation System#Here Technologies#What3words#Ev Range Assistant#Ivi
gmauthority.com

Former GM Partner Nikola Receives Order For 10 Electric Semi Trucks

Nikola, the troubled start-up company that General Motors had previously planned to acquire an equity stake in, has received an order for 10 of its battery-electric Nikola Tre semi-trucks. Illinois-based trucking company Heniff Transportation Systems announced this week it had placed an order for 10 Nikola Tre trucks to be...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Electric Last Mile Solutions Announces Product And Tech Exhibit At CES

ELMS to showcase all-electric Urban Delivery and Urban Utility commercial vehicles and its ELMS Air telematics solution. CEO James Taylor and ELMS executive leadership on-site to discuss fleet tech solutions and commercial vehicle capabilities. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. a pioneer of electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle...
CARS
The Verge

Rivian’s 400-mile electric vehicles delayed to 2023

Rivian is telling customers that it won’t be building R1T pickup trucks with the “Max pack” battery option until 2023, as it’ll be prioritizing ones with the standard “large” battery pack for production throughout next year (via Electrek). In an email attributed to CEO RJ Scaringe, the company says it will work on orders for the higher-trim “Adventure Package” trucks with the regular battery first, and that the lower-end “Explorer Package” and bigger battery will come later.
CARS
aithority.com

Danavation Technologies Partners With Unoretail To Install Digital Smart Labels Into Impulsora, Mexico’s Largest Distributor Of Electrical And Lighting Equipment

Partnership with Unoretail represents Danavation’s first entry into Mexico. Full installation of Digital Smart Labels™ to be completed by end of February 2022 within the first Impulsora location. Stage being set for a full 12-location roll out into a different Impulsora retail store every other month following this...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
electrek.co

Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week: $2,500 Chinese farm truck

Electric farm trucks are awesome – I actually bought one from China to use as a utility vehicle around my parents’ sprawling property. But while mine looks like a knockoff American truck, I recently found a much more Eastern-style truck that has me intrigued. It’s a perfect selection for the latest entry in my Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column!
CARS
thedallasnews.net

Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Market: Study Navigating The Future Growth Outlook | Exicom Power Solutions, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Eon Electric

Ample Market Research gives excellent assurance of the report, integrated from various professional and trusted sources. Global Electric Vehicle Ecosystem report 2020, offers significant knowledge about market players, segments, revenue, profit, restrain, share, size, etc. Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Report analysis is done on the basis of quality content assurance and from highly educated and experienced analyst. While providing and collecting Electric Vehicle Ecosystem information for the report, many of the circumstances have been taken care of to get the best at high-quality data and particular knowledge of the market in upcoming years (forecast).
MARKETS
aithority.com

HERE partners with Ericsson to Bring Custom Map Making and Location Services to the Mining Industry

HERE is now part of Ericsson’s industry 4.0 partner ecosystem providing location services in combination with private cellular networks for mining operations. HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, and Ericsson, one of the first and leading providers of 5G communication technology and services, have teamed up to provide the global mining industry with custom mapping capabilities. HERE is now a member of Ericsson’s industry 4.0 partner ecosystem.
INDUSTRY
Carscoops

Kenworth’s New Electric Truck Has Up To 670 HP And A 150-Mile Range

Kenworth has unveiled an all-electric truck at the CES dubbed the T680E which is featured in the PACCAR Innovations booth exhibit. The truck has been designed for pickup and delivery services, as well as regional haul and drayage applications, and is available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck in a 6×4 axle configuration.
CARS
freightwaves.com

Udelv, Ree and Lightning eMotors unveil last-mile delivery vehicles

When it was called the Consumer Electronics Show, the annual Las Vegas trade show was about personal electronics innovations, but in recent years CES has transitioned into the future of mobility. This year’s show is no different, with several companies this week introducing the latest vehicle technologies designed to optimize last-mile delivery.
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

5-minute electric vehicle charging could be here soon, professor says

Ford Motor Co. is working with scientists at Purdue University in Indiana on a patent-pending plan to slash the average time it takes to recharge all-electric vehicles at charging stations from an estimated 25 minutes to 5 minutes. "That's a game changer," said longtime industry analyst John McElroy, host of...
INDIANA STATE
aithority.com

Chrysler Unveils Airflow Concept At CES 2022; Announces Plan For Brand’s First Battery-Electric Vehicle By 2025, All-Electric Lineup By 2028

Chrysler pulls back the curtain with the unveiling of the Chrysler Airflow Concept at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, announcing commitment to launch its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by 2025 and plans for full battery-electric portfolio by 2028. Iconic American automotive brand will serve at the forefront of Stellantis’ transformative,...
CARS
aithority.com

Mullen Announces Strategic Partnership With DSA Systems For Over The Air (OTA) Technology And Vehicle System Diagnostics

Mullen and DSA will work together on developing Over the Air (OTA) technology for vehicle system diagnostics protocols and tools to be used in production and aftersales of the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover. The encompassing collaboration will be focused on the creation of a platform for smart vehicle grid, remote diagnostics, and telematics for Mullen Automotive.
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Waymo To Partner With Geely To Build Autonomous Electric Ride-Hailing Vehicles

Transportation as a service, or TaaS as it is known colloquially, has been the main focus of Waymo, the self-driving spin off of Alphabet, the company formerly known as Google. Primarily, vehicles intended for Taas duty need to be easy for people to get in and out of. They don’t need blazing acceleration or knock your socks off styling. They don’t need 400 miles of range or the ability to recharge in 6.2 nanoseconds. They are basically horizontal elevators that provide safe, reliable transportation. And, if reports from Uber and Lyft drivers are to be believed, they have to be easy to clean!
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy