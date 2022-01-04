Volta Trucks partners With HERE Technologies To Deliver A Tailored Last-Mile Electric Vehicle Navigation System Featuring What3words

Transportation as a service, or TaaS as it is known colloquially, has been the main focus of Waymo, the self-driving spin off of Alphabet, the company formerly known as Google. Primarily, vehicles intended for Taas duty need to be easy for people to get in and out of. They don’t need blazing acceleration or knock your socks off styling. They don’t need 400 miles of range or the ability to recharge in 6.2 nanoseconds. They are basically horizontal elevators that provide safe, reliable transportation. And, if reports from Uber and Lyft drivers are to be believed, they have to be easy to clean!

