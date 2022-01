After camping became a popular pastime in the 1950s, many people invested in pop-up campers. Small, portable, and most of all affordable, these little beauties were often big enough to accompany a whole family of outdoor enthusiasts looking to take their vacations on the road. As time went on, pop-up campers became larger and more accommodating as brands like Coleman and Jayco packed their versions with built-in features like kitchenettes, stoves, and even seating areas where the casual camper could commune with nature in relative comfort.

