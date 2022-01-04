ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Tory MP claims he was sent graffitied face mask calling school covid policies ‘abusive’

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQQmA_0dcGc21V00

Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne is at it again with his assault on face masks.

Posting on Twitter, the politician claimed someone had sent him a surgical mask with the words “PUTTING GERM/BACTERIA RIDDEN CLOTHS OVER KIDS FACES FOR 8+ HOURS IS ABUSIVE” written on it in marker pen.

Swayne added that he agreed with the statement.

The defaced mask refers to the recent update to school rules, making face masks in classrooms in England’s secondary schools mandatory to reduce the spread of Omicron.

The requirement will last until 26th January and is an extension to a previous policy last term which made students wear coverings in corridors between lessons.

It is not the first time Swayne - who voted against plan B measures brought in during December - has expressed his disagreement with mask rules albeit in a slightly odd manner.

He compared wearing masks to “going about like Darth Vader” in a 2020 interview with Channel 4 and also called them a “monstrous imposition” when they were first introduced in shops in summer 2020.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Swayne is quite the wordsmith when it comes to opposing other Covid measures too. In December 2020 he tried to claim that “discriminating” against people who refuse to be vaccinated is “vaccinationism” and around a year later he claimed “carnage” on UK roads was killing more people than Covid - it isn’t.

Reacting to his latest intervention, people obviously gave him a thorough roasting.

We just hope whoever sent him the mask didn’t wear it first.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Coroner apologises to Belly Mujinga’s family over inquest delays

A coroner has apologised to the family of railway station worker Belly Mujinga for the length of time it has taken for her inquest to be held.Andrew Walker, a north London coroner, made the remark at the end of another administrative hearing ahead of the inquest proper, a date for which has not yet been set.Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat at days earlier by a customer at London’s Victoria station.Mr Walker told the coroner’s court in High Barnet on Friday afternoon: “My deepest sympathies to the family,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Backlash against face masks in secondary schools as Covid cases ease

Plans to force children to wear face masks in secondary schools were hit by a backlash on Sunday night as figures showed a fall in the number of new Covid cases. Tory MPs, a government scientific adviser, charities and parents' groups warned of the long-term impact of masks on children's mental health and said restrictions must be balanced against the risks of the virus.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Swayne
The Independent

Michelle Mone: Tory peer ‘to be questioned by police’ over claims she sent racist message

Conservative peer Michelle Mone will be questioned by the police about claims she sent abusive messages to a man of Indian heritage, according to reports.The Sun newspaper reported the 50-year-old entrepreneur has been asked to attend a police station for an interview under caution. The Metropolitan Police is investigating claims that Baroness Mone sent racially aggravated messages to an unnamed man of Indian heritage in June 2019. The bra tycoon allegedly called the man a “waste of man’s white skin” in a Whatsapp exchange. The message was allegedly sent in June 2019 during a disagreement about a fatal yacht crash...
SOCIETY
fox10phoenix.com

Kyrene Unified School District to require face masks, citing COVID-19 surge

PHOENIX - Students in the Kyrene Unified School District in the east Valley will be heading back to class tomorrow - but they'll need to remember their mask. The district notified parents and posted an announcement on Jan. 1, stating that schools would be requiring masks indoors on all campuses and district facilities starting Jan. 3.
PHOENIX, AZ
BBC

Covid: Evidence on face masks in schools 'inconclusive'

The government admits the evidence for using masks in schools to reduce spread of Covid is "not conclusive". The uncertainty is acknowledged in a review used by ministers in England to make their decision to introduce face coverings in classrooms. The government's own study in the autumn did not provide...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#School Rules#Secondary Schools#Uk#Omicron#Channel 4
Indy100

Uproar over reported plan to scrap free lateral flow tests

Free lateral flow tests are reportedly being scrapped by the government – and people are furious. News of the UK Government reportedly planning to stop free lateral flow tests except for a number of “high-risk” settings has outraged members of the public, who have described the possible move as “reckless” and “completely and utterly dangerous”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Influential Tory MP warns Boris Johnson to ditch Covid curbs or face challenge

An influential Conservative MP has warned Boris Johnson that he faces a challenge to his leadership unless he scraps all remaining coronavirus restrictions at the end of this month and vows they will not return.Former chief whip Mark Harper, the chair of the lockdown-sceptic Covid Recovery Group of Tory backbenchers, warned that “prime ministers are on a performance-related contract” and that MPs are asking themselves whether Mr Johnson is the best-placed leader to help them retain their seats at the next election.He told the Financial Times that the prime minister would be in trouble after May’s local elections unless he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Most Covid-stricken anti-vaxxers in intensive care are NOT conspiracy theorists with 'weird views' but ordinary people who have fallen for 'deliberate online misinformation', says Sir Chris Whitty

England's chief medical officer said he has been left 'saddened' by the proportion of unvaccinated patients in intensive care. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Professor Sir Chris Whitty said 'the great majority' of those who were in intensive care and had not been jabbed were 'not anti-vaxxers in the ordinary sense with some really weird ideas' but had been taken advantage of by those seeking to misinform them online.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
The Independent

Mother, 29, who refused to get vaccine as she 'wasn't afraid of Covid' dies of virus

A mother who refused to get vaccinated, after posting her opposition to the jab online, has reportedly died from Covid at the age of just 29. As The Sun reports, Bridget Jackson routinely espoused anti-vax views on Facebook, while also critiquing the wearing of face masks in public spaces. The Port Huron, Michigan native was then struck down with the virus in late November, turning to her Facebook friends for advice on “lung exercises” that might help.On 1 December, she then wrote, “Covid sucks”, after previously asking people to pray for her. Three weeks later, Ms Jackson’s sister Danielle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Litter enforcement officers urged to target Black and Asian people, tribunal is told

An ex-employee is suing a litter enforcement firm, claiming he was sacked for blowing the whistle after allegedly being told to target ethnic minorities with fines.Gary Forrester, 39, told an employment tribunal staff were under “daily threat” of being fired if they did not issue enough fixed penalty notices (FPNs) and were told to go after minorities because they were unlikely to challenge penalties and were less inclined to understand UK law.In a witness statement provided to the tribunal, the former team manager, who was stationed in the London borough of Barnet, said his boss issued the order after becoming...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid infections in UK rise by 178,250 as NHS staff absences treble in Omicron wave

The UK has reported a further 178,250 Covid cases in the past 24-hour period as four more hospital trusts declared critical incidents.The number is down slightly from the 179,756 new cases reported on Thursday.Another 229 people have also died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. At the same time, the number of NHS staff off work due to Covid has risen by 59 per cent in a week, new data shows. NHS England data revealed 39,142 NHS staff at hospital trusts in England were absent for Covid-related reasons on 2 January, up 59 per cent...
HEALTH SERVICES
healthing.ca

Opinion: Facing cancer and COVID policies

We rightly welcome growing resources to address COVID. But what about the research and development for people like my husband?. There were spots and bleeding. The doctor said we’d know more the next day. I knew right then. It was cancer. Again. It was September 2020, in what now...
CANCER
Indy100

Indy100

149K+
Followers
7K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy