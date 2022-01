Customer reviews aren’t just trust signals for your customers — they can also provide potential SEO ranking boosts when used effectively. “They [reviews] build trust in your brand,” said Kyra Sammis, customer success manager at Trustpilot, during her session at SMX Next. “Reviews are an opportunity for anyone familiar with your brand to publicly share what they love about your products, services and customer experience. Having reviews publicly available conveys that you’re safe to do business with.”

