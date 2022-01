CLEVELAND -- “We have enough plans, what we need is change,” was something many people said throughout developing “Cleveland 2030: A Housing Equity Plan.”. Prepared over the last year and a half, this plan relied on interviews with 180 stakeholders, a representative survey of 2,000 residents, a survey of 80 developers, seven focus groups run by neighborhood ambassadors, six stakeholder working groups, biweekly meetings with Cleveland officials, four public meetings with 500-plus registrants, and a website for comments. The team also conducted a market study and analyses of city programs and those of peer cities that can be used alongside the plan to inform and advance housing policies and programs in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO