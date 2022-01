MAMAMOO's Whee In is set to make a solo comeback with her second mini album. On December 24, Whee In dropped the teaser images below for her upcoming mini album 'WHEE'. This marks her first comeback since her album 'Redd' this past April and her first ever release since signing with her new label THE L1VE following her departure from RBW Entertainment.

