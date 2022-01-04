ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Fire tears through strip mall in Parsippany, 1 firefighter hurt

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILVYM_0dcGaSZU00

A large fire tore through a strip mall in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday inside a row of stores at the Green Hill Plaza on Parsippany Road.

One firefighter was taken to Morristown Medical Center and is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Parsippany Road was closed between Barnsboro and Allentown roads due to the firefighting efforts.

Smoke was still billowing from the scene after 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | California family welcomes twins born 15 minutes apart, in different years

A California family had a double celebration for the new year after welcoming twins, who now have a unique story to tell about their birth.

----------

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morristown, NJ
Accidents
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, NJ
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Accidents
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
City
Morristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strip Mall#Firefighting#Accident#Morristown Medical Center#Parsippany Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy