Albany, NY

5 things to know this Tuesday, January 4

By Michael O'Brien
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Jill Swed’s weather report has this morning as the coldest morning of the season. Today’s five things to know feature’s Crossgates mall opening a COVID testing site, Albany International Airport cancellations, and an employee being arrested for allegedly stabbing a guest at motel.

1. Crossgates opening COVID testing site

Crossgates Mall is offering COVID tests to New Yorkers at the old Ruby Tuesday.

Crossgates opening COVID testing site for Capital Region

2. COVID surge will make it ‘challenging’ for schools to stay open

The Ex-CDC chief said the surge in COVID cases will make it difficult for schools to stay open for in-person instruction in the coming weeks.

Ex-CDC chief: COVID-19 surge will make it ‘challenging’ for schools to stay open

3. Albany International Airport starts 2022 with cancellations and delays

The pandemic has been the main reason for the Albany International Airport being flooded with cancellations and delays after the holidays.

Albany International Airport hit by delays, cancellations to start workweek

4. Employee arrested for allegedly stabbing guest at motel

A Super 8 motel employee was arrested for stabbing a guest during a fight

Employee arrested for allegedly stabbing guest at motel in Colonie

5. Neighbors, family react to fatal stabbing

Family members and neighbors react to the New Year’s Day stabbing that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Schenectady man.

Neighbors, family react to fatal stabbing of Schenectady man

1/8/22: Wintry mix for Sunday

Cold and sunny day today with temperatures in the 20s for most. Tonight, as winds turn more southerly temperatures will rise towards morning and will likely be in the low to mid-20s by daybreak. This as a storm system moves in will allow for sleet and freezing rain to develop between 4 a.m.-7 a.m. from southwest to northeast.
As COVID-19 testing ramps up, UAlbany site is back open

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From empty shelves to no appointments, to long lines, COVID-19 testing can be hard to come by. The Capital Region is continuing to open testing sites to meet the demand. A shortage of COVID-19 tests meets an abundance of new cases, with many looking to get tested to feel secure. Testing […]
Advocate for victims leaves post at Albany County DA’s Office

ALBANY, NY (News10)-A longtime advocate for victims of crimes left her post this week. Cecilia Walsh has been the communications specialist for District Attorney David Soares’ office since 2011. And before that, she worked as a victim advocate beginning in 2007. But when she shifted to the job of spokesperson for the office, it was […]
