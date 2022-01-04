5 things to know this Tuesday, January 4

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Jill Swed’s weather report has this morning as the coldest morning of the season. Today’s five things to know feature’s Crossgates mall opening a COVID testing site, Albany International Airport cancellations, and an employee being arrested for allegedly stabbing a guest at motel.

1. Crossgates opening COVID testing site

Crossgates Mall is offering COVID tests to New Yorkers at the old Ruby Tuesday.

2. COVID surge will make it ‘challenging’ for schools to stay open

The Ex-CDC chief said the surge in COVID cases will make it difficult for schools to stay open for in-person instruction in the coming weeks.

3. Albany International Airport starts 2022 with cancellations and delays

The pandemic has been the main reason for the Albany International Airport being flooded with cancellations and delays after the holidays.

4. Employee arrested for allegedly stabbing guest at motel

A Super 8 motel employee was arrested for stabbing a guest during a fight

5. Neighbors, family react to fatal stabbing

Family members and neighbors react to the New Year’s Day stabbing that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Schenectady man.

