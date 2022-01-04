No free rapid test kit distribution in Springfield Tuesday and Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield had been distributing free rapid COVID-19 test kits to city residents on Tuesdays and Wednesdays over the past couple weeks, but they won’t be doing so this week.

The Baker Administration had provided free test kits to more than 100 Massachusetts communities that have the highest number of residents living in poverty. Springfield received an allotment of more than 170,000 rapid tests, but after two weeks of distribution at the city’s libraries and senior centers, that supply has run out.

In a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno said Monday that he has instructed Chief Administrative and Financial Officer TJ LaPlante to purchase more rapid test kits for city employees and residents. It is not immediately clear when those kits will arrive, or how they will be distributed.

