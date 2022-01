Downing Street was resisting calls to scrap the National Insurance hike despite a Cabinet rift over concerns it will heap further pressure on households struggling with the soaring cost of living.No 10 insisted on Thursday there were no plans to backtrack on the increase of 1.25 percentage points scheduled for April despite Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg arguing to the Cabinet it should be axed.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the decision has already been made collectively as there is a “very good case” for the move to support the backlog in the NHS from coronavirus and overhaul social care.A significant number...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO