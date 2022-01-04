Upmarket agent rebrands to highlight diversity ethos

Penguin Random House published their latest annual report on their workplace demographics, tracking their efforts to improve diversity. The majority of employees in both office and warehouse jobs are still white (74% and 75%), but 52% of new hires in 2021 are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color). That’s an increase from 43% the year before. 17% of new hires were of Asian descent (up from 9.9%), 14% were Hispanic (up from 11.3%), and 15.9% were Black (up from 13.9). Biracial and multiracial new employees declined from 7.9% to 4.8%. There was less turnover than usual in 2021, and some of the recent employees were hired for entirely new positions. The editorial and publicity departments are less diverse than the rest of PRH, with 29% BIPOC employees in the former and 25% in the latter.

