Palmyra, MO

In 1997, an Official Bigfoot Sighting Was Reported Near Palmyra

By Doc Holliday
 3 days ago
It's one thing to tell someone you've seen Bigfoot. It's next level when you decide to file an official Bigfoot report. Thanks to a massive amount of Sasquatch research, I can tell you that there was an official Bigfoot sighting near Palmyra in June of 1997. If you recall,...

Local Missouri Murder To Be Highlighted on 20/20 News Show

Friday (January 7) 20/20 True Crime will be airing their investigation report of the Monroe County Missouri murder that happened in 2018. April 2018 changed the lives of many who knew Molly Watson, a 29-year old who was madly in love and planning a wedding to her fiancee was found murdered just a few days before her wedding to James Addie. In the promo, we hear from Addie's now ex-wife and how she found out about what he supposedly did.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
Missouri Rivers and Creeks Where It’s Maybe Possible to Find Gold

How about a little gold prospecting...in Missouri. Believe it or not, it is possible and you don't have to travel far to try. This began out of pure curiosity. Since I grew up here, I know Missouri has lots of rivers and rocks so my mind took that to the next level. Is there gold in those rivers? My research has discovered that's a big "yes".
ECONOMY
Winter in Illinois is apparently worse than winter in Alaska

A website has ranked how miserable winters are in every state, and apparently, winter is more miserable in Illinois than in Alaska. Thrillist.com has come out with their ranking for States with the Worst Winters, and good old Illinois makes it into the top 10 ranked 9th on the list surprisingly ahead of Alaska which comes in at 13th on the list. Why does Illinois rank ahead of Alaska on their list, well on the site they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
