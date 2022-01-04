ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville burglar enters home via dog door, police say

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was charged with aggravated burglary on Monday after surveillance footage and fingerprints from an incident months prior led to his arrest.

According to an arrest warrant, on Oct. 29, 2021, surveillance video captured Decarlos Murphy, 43, entering a home located on Seifried St. through the dog door. Police said the video footage showed him gathering the victim’s items in a blue blanket and placing it outside.

Decarlos Murphy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
The warrant said Murphy entered and exited the victim’s home through the dog door. Officers said he left with about $5,362 worth of the victim’s property.

Latent prints were collected and evaluated at the Metro Nashville Police Department crime laboratory. Authorities also said a photo of Murphy matched the suspect seen in the surveillance video.

Murphy was charged with aggravated burglary. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

