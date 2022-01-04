Masks required in West Memphis school district until further notice, superintendent says

face mask generic Face mask are required in all West Memphis School District schools. (Unsplash)

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Face masks are now required at schools in the West Memphis School District until further notice, according to a release from the district’s superintendent.

The superintendent said COVID-19 cases have reached a 3% impacted threshold.

The school board voted in November to remove the mask mandate due to declining cases, but reinstate the mandate if numbers rose past the threshold.

Students, parents and staff can see the district’s daily impacted data at WMSD.NET under the Covid-19 link.

©2022 Cox Media Group