Two people died, a child hospitalized after a head-on collision on I-94 in Casco Township (Casco Township, MI) Nationwide Report

Two people lost their lives and a child was hospitalized after a head-on collision Monday afternoon in St. Clair County.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place on I-94 near Meldrum Road in Casco Township. The early reports showed that a 25-year old St. Clair man was driving a Chevrolet Cruz sedan westbound [...]

January 4, 2022

