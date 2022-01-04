Two people died, a child hospitalized after a head-on collision on I-94 in Casco Township (Casco Township, MI)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casco Township, MI

Two people died, a child hospitalized after a head-on collision on I-94 in Casco Township

 5 days ago

Two people lost their lives and a child was hospitalized after a head-on collision Monday afternoon in St. Clair County.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place on I-94 near Meldrum Road in Casco Township. The early reports showed that a 25-year old St. Clair man was driving a Chevrolet Cruz sedan westbound [...]

January 4, 2022

Browse through Today’s Michigan Accident News.

