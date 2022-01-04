ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Why did Usain Bolt adopt a Cheetah? Sprinter reveals the real reason

By Sachin Arora
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt had adopted a cheetah back in 2009 during his visit to Kenya. The fastest man on Earth later named him ‘Lighting Bolt’ which is commonly used for the eight-time Olympics gold-medalist due to his insane speed. However, not many knew why Bolt...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
AceShowbiz

Jimmy Fallon Shares Pic of Him in Isolation Room When Revealing Breakthrough COVID Diagnosis

In an Instagram post, the late-night talk show host reveals he tested positive on the first day of the holiday break for 'The Tonight Show' but has since been 'back to 100%.'. AceShowbiz - Jimmy Fallon apparently spent his holiday in quarantine. On his first day back to work, the comedian revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee reveals the real reason her husband has 'quit' Instagram

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee has opened up about her husband deleting his Instagram account and the pair no longer sharing photos of their children in some candid comments. The star decided to take part in an Instagram Q+A with fans when the questions came flooding in. One asked:...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheetah#Track And Field#Sprinter#Domestic Animals#Jamaican#The Cheetah Usain Bolt
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Edgy Hairstyles for Women Over 70 with Sass

Edgy hairstyles for women over 70 are any short to long haircuts that carry out a bold statement. This trend is all about neat angles, fun colors, and shaved undercuts!. Rule #1: Keep the pieces softer and flirty around the face and have volume in the crown. These serve as a mini facelift, says stylist Lana Carmona of Salina, KS.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Perfect Pixie Haircuts for Women Over 70 to Pull Off

Pixie haircuts for women over 70 are short in length, offering a textured, effortless look. The layers are easy to manipulate and style to create volume if needed. “A pixie can give you a fun, stylish edge. It can be cute and messy or sleek and sophisticated,” states Lisa Watson, a stylist from Birmingham, MI.
HAIR CARE
BHG

Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Talk Show
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Pets
E! News

Britney Spears Reveals the Real Reason She's Not Ready to Return to Music

Watch: Celebrities Who Won 2021: Adele, Britney Spears & More!. It appears that Britney Spears' song "Me Against the Music" has hit close to home. After reports surfaced that the 40-year-old pop star was ready to make her comeback, she took to Instagram on Dec. 27 to set the record straight. The Grammy winner, whose 13-year conservatorship officially came to an end last month, candidly discussed why she's been hesitant to release new music.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy