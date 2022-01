Forecasters say Wyoming is likely in store for “normal to below normal” snowpack this winter and early spring, bringing little drought relief. The state enters winter with all four major basin regions below-median snowpack for this time of year, while soil moisture also remains below average for much of the state, according to the November Wyoming Hydraulic Update and Outlook published by Natural Resources Conservation Services. Although October was wetter than normal, those gains were diminished by a mostly dry and unusually warm November and first week of December which saw high temperatures smash 100-year records.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 26 DAYS AGO