ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

10 things before the opening bell

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ir9fM_0dcGWUya00
An Apple store. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Plus, download Insider's app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Let's jump in.

1. Apple makes history. The tech giant became the first-ever US company to hit a $3 trillion market capitalization. In Monday trading, Apple surpassed the $182.85-per-share threshold, pushing the global tech giant past the milestone.

Apple achieved the huge valuation despite recent headwinds including staff walkouts on Christmas Eve, concerns over its business operations in China, and having to fend off employee poaching attempts by Meta and other tech rivals.

But $3 trillion could be just a taste of what's to come. According to Dan Ives of Wedbush, Apple's stock price could soar 27% to $225 in a bull-case scenario. In a note, he laid out his case for why Apple's services business alone is worth $1.5 trillion, and how he expects a summer 2022 launch of a new AR headset to bolster Apple's stock price.

Consumer demand for Apple's iPhone should remain strong, Ives said, and Apple's subscription business should continue to grow, too. In a similarly bullish but somewhat less certain development, Ives also believes that an Apple car in the works behind closed doors could provide a big revenue boost by 2025.

2. Stocks are keeping the party going after kicking off 2022 with record highs. New Year optimism rules as investors take heart from signs of US recovery and fading fears around Omicron. Here are the latest moves on the market.

3. The top strategists at Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and more shared their market predictions for 2022. Ten Wall Street firms gave their investing recommendations and expectations for the S&P 500 — here's how they think you should invest your money.

4. Earnings on deck: Herman Miller, Lindsay, and Pure Cycle, all reporting.

5. Tesla shares soared after the company beat delivery estimates. The electric car company smashed expectations with 308,600 deliveries in the fourth quarter. Wedbush called Tesla's numbers "jaw dropping."

6. "Big Short" investor Michael Burry paved the way for the GameStop frenzy when he bought a stake in 2019. His big bet helped lay the groundwork, and he unknowingly lit the spark that ultimately led to an unprecedented year of short-squeezes and meme stocks. Here's the full story.

7. Samsung is integrating an NFT marketplace into its smart TVs. The South Korean tech conglomerate is allowing its customers to buy and sell NFTs as a way to elevate user experience. The move will make digital art more accessible through its new lineup of devices.

8. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel said bitcoin has stood out as an inflation hedge among young people. "Digital coins are the new gold for millennials," he told CNBC. Some agree with Siegel but others do not — here's what experts are saying.

9. A Wall Street veteran trader-turned crypto expert explained his huge expectations for bitcoin and ethereum. Securitize Capital's Wilfred Daye said bitcoin could potentially reach $80,000 and ethereum could hit $7,500. He shared the six major trends on his radar in the year ahead.

10. Wall Street's biggest banks shared which stocks they're most bullish on for 2022. Financials and energy are among the sectors the experts say to target. Here are four other sectors they expect to generate strong returns.

Compiled by Phil Rosen. Feedback? Email prosen@insider.com or tweet @philrosenn.

Sign up for more Insider newsletters here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Apple Maven

Can Apple Stock Reclaim $3 Trillion And Thrive In 2022?

In mid-December, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report flirted with $3 trillion in market cap. However, the share price did not hold up above those levels for any longer than a few minutes. More recently, AAPL finally reached the milestone again, but quickly dipped below $2.9 trillion — as the broad market reacted to monetary tightening that should now happen more rapidly than previously expected.
STOCKS
9to5Mac

Apple schedules Q1 2022 holiday earnings release for January 27

Apple has announced today that it will release its earnings report for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, January 27. As usual, the company will release its Q1 2022 earnings report then hold a conference call with investors and analysts to provide more detail. This earnings release will...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Rosen
Benzinga

Robust iPhone Demand, Services Will Chart Apple's Course In 2022: Wedbush

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) analyst Dan Ives says he is focusing on the “robust consumer demand story” shaping up for iPhone 13 into 2022 instead of focusing on supply chain shortages. The Apple Analyst: Ives maintained his “Outperform” rating and $200 price target, while his bull case for Apple...
CELL PHONES
Zacks.com

Pre-Market Slipping into the Opening Bell

Pre-market futures are trying to hold in the green this Tuesday, looking to extend a proper Santa Claus Rally going into the end of 2021. Though end-of-year rallies are more or less expected by market participants, this one caps off an extraordinary year: one that celebrated the end of the pandemic before doing battle with two new major variants of Covid-19, saw a return to normal employment levels with higher wage growth, and also higher inflation metrics to go along with it.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Investors Hammer Rivian Stock After Amazon, Stellantis Deal

The darling of the electric vehicle world at the end of 2021, Rivian is facing a hard reality in the new year after its shares have tumbled more than 20%, falling below its initial public offering price, since Wednesday. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares fell 11% on Wednesday following news of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Hedge#Stock#Apple Shares#Ios#Iphone#Omicron#Goldman Sachs Jpmorgan
Markets Insider

'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned markets would crash, bet against Elon Musk, and slammed the GameStop saga last year. Here are his 6 highlights of 2021.

Michael Burry helped pave the way for the GameStop short squeeze, bet against Elon Musk's Tesla and Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, and warned of a historic market crash last year. The Scion Asset Management boss also called bitcoin a "speculative bubble," predicted inflation would soar, and sold most of his US stocks in 2021.
STOCKS
Deadline

Apple Boss Tim Cook Got $98.7 Million In Total 2021 Pay, More Than Six Times His 2020 Level

Tim Cook, who has steered Apple through the challenges of Covid to a $3 trillion market value, took home $98.7 million in total compensation in 2021. The figure, a more than six-fold increase from Cook’s 2020 pay of $14.8 million, was disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday afternoon. Of last year’s total, $82.3 million of the CEO’s compensation came in the form of a stock award. His base salary was $3 million and he got another $12 million via a non-equity bonus. Apple reached the $3 trillion market value threshold a few days ago, but a dip in its stock price in the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
TheWrap

Apple CEO Tim Cook Made $99 Million in 2021, With $82 Million in Stock Awards

Apple CEO Tim Cook made $98.7 million in 2021, thanks to the recognition of $82.3 million in stock awards. Cook’s 2020 executive compensation was $14.8 million. This past year, Cook’s salary remained flat at $3 million. His non-equity incentive compensation was $12 million, up from $10.7 million in 2020. Under the catch-all category of “All Other Compensation,” Cook drew $1.4 million, up from about $1 million in 2021.
STOCKS
Ars Technica

GameStop stock takes off as plans for NFT marketplace come into focus

Two of 2021's strangest trends are coming together Thursday evening as GameStop's stock surges on a report that it is working to establish an NFT and cryptocurrency marketplace alongside partner game developers and publishers. The news, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, suggests GameStop has a 20-person unit working...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Reddit Crowd Tries to Push AMC “To The Moon" (Again)

The hashtag #AMCDay! has been trending, a throwback to last year’s rise of the so-called meme stock. The hashtag has been encouraging apes, which is what the internet-based AMC investors refer to themselves as (a reference to the "apes together strong" line from “Planet of the Apes”) to buy stock in AMC (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, or in the words of Twitter user @BobzyBear, “BUY and HOLD all the #AMC you can on #AMCDay.”
MARKETS
CNBC

Amazon was the worst-performing FAANG stock of 2021 — here's why

Amazon shares increased a meager 2.4% in 2021, vastly underperforming its Big Tech peers. The e-commerce company's stock was weighed down by tough year-over-year comparisons, underperforming earnings results and investor concerns around rising costs. Still, Amazon remains a top pick for several Wall Street analysts this year. Amazon shares finished...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy