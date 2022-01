Kansas City Tenants Will Have Free Legal Counsel For Eviction Court. Last Thursday, the Kansas City, Missouri city council approved a Tenants Right to Counsel ordinance that will provide a lawyer to every person in eviction court who asks for one, according to the Kansas City Star. The program will begin next summer, and the city has until June 2022 to contract with legal service providers who will be hired for the program. The program will cost $2.5 million a year, which will be funded with federal money for the first two years, after which the city needs to find its own funding. According to the Star, Kansas City will be the 13th American city to roll out tenants’ right to counsel legislation.

HOUSING ・ 24 DAYS AGO