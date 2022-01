Two men dedicated to preserving and honoring the culture of the Quinnipiac people — one an eccentric Stony Creek-based collector of artifacts and the other a Guilford school teacher — have made it possible for us to learn about these Native Americans and see those historic items. As a result of their efforts, which have led to increased public interest in the Quinnipiacs, the Quinnipiac Dawnland Museum, kept in the loft of a barn at the Dudley Farm Museum in Guilford, will soon get a new, larger home at the farm.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO