SK Telecom to Showcase Green ICT at CES 2022

Powercast is showcasing an array of new, batteryless products that are powered by the company's signature radio-frequency (RF)-based long-range over-the-air wireless power technology at CES 2022. The company also announced a record year in customer and revenue growth driven by the demand for wireless power – a market expected to reach $25.9 billion by 2027 – and demand for sustainable product designs that keep disposable batteries out of landfills. Powercast helps its partners create environmentally-friendly electronic devices either with rechargeable batteries that can be recharged by RF or with no batteries at all that can be directly powered by RF.

