ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SK Telecom to Showcase Green ICT at CES 2022

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — SK Telecom will participate in CES 2022, and from Wednesday it will be focused on showcasing green ICT in the era of Net Zero. SKT will operate a joint exhibition booth with SK Inc., SK Innovation, SK hynix, SK E&S and SK Ecoplant under the theme of SK’s...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Hankook showcases airless tire at CES

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean manufacturer Hankook Tire showcased an airless tire, dubbed "i-Flex," during the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 in Las Vegas. The Seoul-based company said that, unlike conventional products, the new tire does not require air, thanks to its biomimetic design. The tire is made up...
CARS
RideApart

CAKE Showcases Latest Work Series At CES 2022

CAKE, a Swedish manufacturer of award-winning electric motorcycles and scooters, will be showcasing its newest model rage, the Work series, at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. This will be the first time the company will be featuring its Work series of machines in the U.S., in the hopes that the innovative and practical functionality of this lineup will be adopted in the market.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sk Telecom#Ict#Greenhouse Gas#Brake#Ces 2022#Skt#Sk Inc#Sk Innovation#E S#Ai#Sapeon#Graphics Processing Units#Lte
everythingrf.com

Powercast Showcasing New Over-the-Air Wirelessly Powered and Batteryless Products at CES

Powercast is showcasing an array of new, batteryless products that are powered by the company's signature radio-frequency (RF)-based long-range over-the-air wireless power technology at CES 2022. The company also announced a record year in customer and revenue growth driven by the demand for wireless power – a market expected to reach $25.9 billion by 2027 – and demand for sustainable product designs that keep disposable batteries out of landfills. Powercast helps its partners create environmentally-friendly electronic devices either with rechargeable batteries that can be recharged by RF or with no batteries at all that can be directly powered by RF.
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Samsung Flex S, Flex G, Flex Note, and Flex Slidable showcased at the CES 2022

While brands like Motorola, Oppo, and Huawei have tried the foldable beat in the past, they’re still yet to catch up to what’s Samsung’s forecasting for its foldable tech. At CES 2022, Samsung has showcased a few new foldable products like the Samsung Flex S foldable, Flex G foldable, Flex Note, and the Flex Slidable.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Energous Showcasing Over-the-Air Charging for IoT Devices at CES 2022

Energous Corporation is demonstrating its advanced wireless power network technology and WattUp-powered partner products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022), taking place January 5-8, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. “Energous’ global ecosystem of wireless power transfer technology has been rapidly growing following a number of recent regulatory approvals and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
techworm.net

Sony Showcases Vision-S 02 SUV At CES 2022

At the CES 2020, Sony Group Corporation (“Sony”) had surprised the attendees by unveiling an electric car prototype called the “Vision-S”, an initiative aimed at contributing to the evolution of mobility. To demonstrate this concept in the real world, the Japanese tech giant started public road...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
dotesports.com

BenQ showcases MOBIUZ line at CES 2022

BenQ is highlighting its MOBIUZ series of gaming monitors at CES 2022. The company is showing off its EX3210U and EX3410R models. While some may associate BenQ’s gaming monitors with its esports-oriented Zowie products, the MOBIUZ line is geared toward a more varied audience with larger displays and more bombastic designs with white back panels. The EX3210U is a 32-inch monitor while the EX3410R is a 34-inch monitor. Both monitor sizes are ideal for immersive gaming, but their specs cater to different audiences.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

SK Telecom Launches AI Assistant Service with Amazon's Alexa

SK Telecom has launched an AI assistant service that supports both Korean and English languages, through collaboration with Amazon. The company realized the service by equipping its AI Speaker Nugu Candle with Amazon’s Alexa voice service to enable users to enjoy both English and Korean based AI services through a single AI speaker.
MUSIC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Vuzix Showcases its New Shield ™ at CES 2022 as the World's First MicroLED-based Binocular Smart Glasses for Enterprise

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the unveiling of the Vuzix Shield ™ Smart Glasses, which were recently named a multiple CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. The Vuzix Shield Smart Glasses, previously referred to as Vuzix Next Generation Smart Glasses (NGSG), represents the most powerful binocular optically see-through smart glasses built for enterprise customers to date in an untethered sleek eyeglass format.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

WITHUS & EARTH, a Startup Specializing in Bicycle Power Generators, to Showcase Energy Harvesting Technology for the New Normal Era at CES 2022

GYEONGSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- WITHUS & EARTH Co., Ltd., a company specializing in bicycle power generators that has won the CES Innovation Awards for three years in a row, will present an electric self-generator technology to lead energy harvesting in the new normal era at the CES 2022.
ECONOMY
notebookcheck.net

CES 2022 | SK Hynix announces the Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 SSD

Scheduled to hit the market later this year alongside the existing Gold P31 and Gold S31 series, the Platinum P41 will be the first Gen 4.0 SSD with a 176-NAND layer by SK Hynix. Designed to fulfill the needs of gamers and content creators, it will be available in 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB versions.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

EarlySense Showcases its Award-winning InSight+ System at CES 2022

For digital health attendees at CES 2022, EarlySense, the market leader in contact-free continuous monitoring solutions, will be showcasing its InSight+ sensing technology system, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. The award-winning solution will be available to see prior to its general availability as part of the Innovation Awards Showcase,...
ELECTRONICS
cgmagonline.com

Samsung Electronics Showcases Monitor Leadership at CES With Versatile 2022 Lineup

New Entrants to Odyssey, Smart Monitor and High Resolution Monitor Categories Combine Stunning Picture Quality With Intuitive Usability Features. Samsung Electronics today announced new models in its monitor lineup that exemplify its leadership within the sector. The versatile new lineup delivers beautiful picture quality and intuitive features that give consumers more choice when selecting a monitor that fits their exact needs.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Samsung set to showcase 3 new high-end monitors at CES 2022

CES 2022 hasn't started yet, but some companies are already teasing their new products. Samsung is expected to introduce a variety of different products like the Galaxy S22 smartphones. But that's not all, as the company officially revealed some upcoming monitors. As announced by Samsung, three new models will be...
ELECTRONICS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Impartner Will Showcase Leading Channel Management Technology Solutions at CES 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, today announced it will feature its award-winning suite of channel management technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 from January 5 to 8 in Booth 15982 in the Center Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. At the company's Impartner Candy Bar, which is exclusive for exhibitors/vendor staff who are typically purchase decision makers for Impartner solutions, top corporations in every vertical can learn how the "most delicious" partner programs make them irresistible to partners, distributors and resellers, help increase indirect revenue an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone – and load up on their favorite confections.
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

bHaptics reveals TactGlove for VR, which it will showcase at CES 2022

BHaptics has announced the TactGlove, a haptic glove to allow you to touch things in VR. The company will demonstrate the gadget at CES 2022 in collaboration with Hand Physics Lab and Unplugged VR. Working For Notebookcheck. bHaptics has unveiled the TactGlove, which it claims is the first consumer-ready haptic...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Tuya Smart To Showcase Industry-Leading IoT Tech At CES 2022

Tuya Smart, a leading global IoT development platform service provider, has announced it will be returning to the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show(CES) in Las Vegas from January 5 through 8, 2022. Tuya plans to showcase and launch new cutting-edge IoT products and services at CES as well as discuss new industry initiatives and partnerships that support Tuya’s mission of enabling everything to be smart.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy