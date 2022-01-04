ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Prison time for man who admits to exposing himself at a JCMO park

By Name
kwos.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC – 17 — A Jefferson City man has entered a guilty plea to two counts...

kwos.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Australian court rejects bid to delay Djokovic visa hearing

A judge has rejected a request by Australian authorities to delay Novak Djokovic’s court hearing until Wednesday, as the tennis star prepares to challenge a decision to cancel his visa. As a result, government lawyers will have defend their decision to bar entry to the men's world number one...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cole County, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
Cole County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Hill

Biden eulogizes Reid as a fighter 'for the America we all love'

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) was honored on Friday at a memorial service in Las Vegas, attended by President Biden , former President Obama and other former colleagues who spoke of Reid’s integrity and humility. Biden described his relationship with Reid, who was his longtime colleague in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Riverside Park#Abc#Cole County Prosecutor
NBC News

Blinken rules out Russia demands ahead of key talks over Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he doesn't expect any breakthroughs this week ahead of key talks between the Biden administration and Russia, as he ruled out reducing U.S. troops in Eastern Europe and barring Ukraine from NATO. Russia published draft security pacts last month demanding...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy