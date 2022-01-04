Prison time for man who admits to exposing himself at a JCMO park

A judge has rejected a request by Australian authorities to delay Novak Djokovic’s court hearing until Wednesday, as the tennis star prepares to challenge a decision to cancel his visa. As a result, government lawyers will have defend their decision to bar entry to the men's world number one...
NEW YORK (AP) — Nineteen people, including 9 children, have been killed in an apartment fire in New York City, in what the city’s fire commissioner called one of the worst blazes in recent memory. A fire official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest backers, announced Sunday that he will seek reelection in the battleground state, breaking his promise not to seek a third term. Johnson announced his decision via email two days after...
Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, the actor addressed the issue of his cell phone. “Any...
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) was honored on Friday at a memorial service in Las Vegas, attended by President Biden , former President Obama and other former colleagues who spoke of Reid’s integrity and humility. Biden described his relationship with Reid, who was his longtime colleague in...
WASHINGTON — Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the second-ranking Senate Republican, on Saturday said he will run for re-election after he spent at least several weeks mulling retirement. “I’ve always promised that I would do the work, even when it was hard, uncomfortable, or unpopular," he said in a statement....
LONDON — With the threat of war looming over Ukraine, the West hopes a flurry of high-level talks the United States and NATO will have this week with Russia will avert a conflict. The West faces a daunting task in trying to get Russia to back down, while addressing...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday accused President Biden of trying to circumvent Congress with his coronavirus vaccine mandate for businesses, according to a report. Yost is one of 27 Republican attorneys general who are asking for an immediate stay on the mandate, which is set to take effect Monday for businesses with more than 100 workers.
(CNN) — Covid-19 cases continue to rise dramatically, leading to brutally long lines at testing sites and empty shelves at stores where at-home rapid test kits were once in stock. Now an additional problem has emerged: The Federal Trade Commission is warning about fraudulent testing kits being sold online...
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he doesn't expect any breakthroughs this week ahead of key talks between the Biden administration and Russia, as he ruled out reducing U.S. troops in Eastern Europe and barring Ukraine from NATO. Russia published draft security pacts last month demanding...
