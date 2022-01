PHOENIX – The pandemic has depressed employment all over the world, but for those living with a disability, employment challenges were a reality long before COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. have some type of disability, and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2020, only 17.9% of people with a disability were employed, down from 19.3% the previous year.

