A former staffer to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has told CNN that his then-boss didn’t bother to check in on him in the aftermath of the deadly 6 January Capitol riot. Ryan O’Toole, who now works for Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, said that members of Congress were “fearful for their lives” after the Capitol was breached. Mr O’Toole painted a chaotic picture of life inside the building at the time of the insurrection, where he also describes some members – such as Alabama’s Mo Brooks – “cheering on” the rioters. Appearing on Jake Tapper’s CNN show, The Lead ,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO