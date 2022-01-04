ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Western WI suffers 115 COVID-19 deaths in December, 472 for 2021

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Despite the widespread availability of three COVID-19 vaccines since late spring, 115 people across 12 western Wisconsin counties died from virus-related symptoms in December, according to state Department of Health Services data.

The 12 counties combined for 472 deaths in 2021, DHS data reports. That is an increase from the 409 deaths in 2020, for a combined total of 881 at the end of 2021. Dunn County recorded the first virus-related fatality of 2022.

In December, St. Croix County had the most deaths in the region, at 23 fatalities, followed by Clark (19), Chippewa (15), Barron (14), Eau Claire (11), and Dunn (8) counties. Jackson, Pepin, Pierce and Rusk counties each had five deaths, with Trempealeau County at three deaths and Buffalo County with two deaths.

The 115 deaths nearly doubled the November total (62), and was the highest single-month death total of the year, topping 85 fatalities recorded in January, DHS data reports. In comparison, those 12 counties had fewer than 20 combined deaths each month between March and August.

Statewide, roughly 172.5 people have died from the virus per 100,000 residents. Barron (252.8), Chippewa (217.8), Clark (290.9), Pepin (206.3) and Rusk (292.4) counties all top 200 deaths per 100,000 residents. Those five counties all have lower vaccination rates than the state and national average.

Rusk County has had more deaths (24) since June 1 than prior to that date (17), when vaccines became readily available.

Wisconsin passed 10,000 total deaths on Dec. 29. The state reached 9,000 deaths on Nov. 30; 8,000 deaths on Oct. 1, and 7,000 deaths on May 26, DHS data shows. The state also crossed 1 million confirmed virus cases on Monday.

Roughly 90.6% of all hospital beds in the state are now in use, including 92.4% of ICU beds, DHS data states. Nearly three-fourths of hospitals across the state say their ICUs are at peak capacity.

The state’s overall vaccination rate has climbed to 62.1% of all residents having at least one dose. However, only Trempealeau County (67.3%) is ahead of the state’s vaccination rate among the dozen western Wisconsin counties. Taylor, Clark, Rusk, Dunn, and Jackson counties are among the eight counties in the state that haven’t reached 50% of its residents vaccinated.

Wisconsin as a whole remains behind the national vaccination rate, which is at about 73.3% of residents with at least one vaccination, including 85.5% of residents ages 18 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

