3 Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in January

Do You Have These Biotech Stocks On Your Watchlist For January 2022?. Biotech stocks have been one of the focal points of the stock market over the past two years. For obvious reasons, people and investors alike are always on the lookout for new developments against the coronavirus. However, the biotech sector is not only about vaccines and treatment for COVID-19. It is easy to overlook the fact that there are plenty of exciting developments in the biotech space almost every other day. Despite all our technological advancements, there is still significant room for growth in the health care industry. For instance, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) along with Optimvia announced a partnership yesterday to improve the manufacturing efficiency of biosynthetic heparin. The partnership could help create supply chain diversity considering that heparin is a life-saving drug that prevents blood clots.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO