ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Cold start, but the sun returns

Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel 3's Lorin Richardson said Tuesday starts cold, but...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Freezing Rain, Black Ice Possible As Wintry Mix Passes Through On Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — Friday’s snowfall was as close to a perfect storm as we get around here – a solid 6-12″ for most with none of the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow. On the heels of that system, another wave of low pressure is set to bring more wintry weather to the area. This time, freezing rain is the threat. (WBZ-TV Graphic) A Winter Weather Advisory is out ahead of the expected wintry mix arriving Sunday morning. The areas of concern are mainly west of I-495 like northwest Middlesex and...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Telegram

A cold start to the week

The cold returns today with temperatures below zero most of the day with sunshine. Tomorrow will be similar but Tuesday temperatures warm up to the low 20s. Wednesday warms even more to highs in the upper 20s and mostly cloudy skies. This continues until Saturday when highs drop to the teens.
ENVIRONMENT
newschannel6now.com

Cold returns tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our fantastic weather today will be shortlived with a return to very cold weather tomorrow night. Tonight temps will fall into the low 40s. Sunday’s high will be near 48. A cold front will then move into the area dropping temps into the 20s overnight going into Monday. Tomorrow winds will be strong out of the north. Next week expect highs in the 50s and 60s. Near next weekend we will see a small chance for rain.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Start#Channel 3
KELOLAND TV

Cold Start to the Forecast; Rather Mild Midweek – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, January 8

Much of the region was able to get in on a mild day, but the break from the cold is short-lived. Overnight lows plunge into the single digits above and below zero East River, while West River locations may be able to stay in the low to mid teens. All the while, we’ll gradually get rid of Saturday’s cloud cover and get ready for a brighter second half.
ENVIRONMENT
Duluth News Tribune

A cold start to the week

The cold returns today with temperatures below zero most of the day with sunshine. Tomorrow will be similar but Tuesday temperatures warm up to the low 20s. Wednesday warms even more to highs in the upper 20s and mostly cloudy skies. This continues until Saturday when highs drop to the teens.
ENVIRONMENT
pinejournal.com

A cold start to the week

The cold returns today with temperatures below zero most of the day with sunshine. Tomorrow will be similar but Tuesday temperatures warm up to the low 20s. Wednesday warms even more to highs in the upper 20s and mostly cloudy skies. This continues until Saturday when highs drop to the teens.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
localdvm.com

Ice cold temperatures to start the week

Freezing rain will impact areas along the Mason-Dixon line northward this morning. A glaze of ice is possible for the Shenandoah Valley, but up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible across the Cumberland Valley and points northward. After the freezing rain this morning, regular rain showers are in store for the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Potential For A Messy Sunday With Some Icy Spots & Freezing Rain!

We have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for today in Tolland, Hartford, Litchfield county until 7pm. As of noon, we are seeing that freezing rain really sticking to the NW corner of the state. Earlier, when most temperatures were below freezing we saw that frozen precipitation moving in through most northern counties of the state. Where temperatures are above freezing, we are seeing just plain rain. Temperatures are now mostly in the 30s and 40s-- above freezing again with the exception of that NW corner. We have had several reports of ice and sleet through the morning and we still could see that this afternoon.
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy