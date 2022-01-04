FORECAST: Cold start, but the sun returns

We have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for today in Tolland, Hartford, Litchfield county until 7pm. As of noon, we are seeing that freezing rain really sticking to the NW corner of the state. Earlier, when most temperatures were below freezing we saw that frozen precipitation moving in through most northern counties of the state. Where temperatures are above freezing, we are seeing just plain rain. Temperatures are now mostly in the 30s and 40s-- above freezing again with the exception of that NW corner. We have had several reports of ice and sleet through the morning and we still could see that this afternoon.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO