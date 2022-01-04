5 Goals New Jersey Devils Must Have In 2022

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (14-16-5) at the Columbus Blue Jackets (15-16-1). SBN Blog: Jackets Cannon. The Broadcast: TV - MSG+. Yesterday, the New Jersey Devils announced that Dougie Hamilton and Mason Geertsen would be added to the COVID Protocol. This brings the Devils up to five players in Protocol, along with Johnsson, Zacha, and Sharangovich. However, these additions do not really affect the Devils much in the short term. Dougie Hamilton was not playing anyway, as he just had jaw surgery a few days ago after taking a puck to the face. Mason Geertsen was also likely out of the lineup for the foreseeable future with the Devils doing well with him not suiting up at forward.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO