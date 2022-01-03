‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Passes ‘The Dark Knight’ At the All-Time Box Office

Poor, cursed Michael Morbius. Not only is he a bloodsucking vampire, he cannot get his movie into theaters. Morbius, one of the most delayed movies of the pandemic era, has been delayed yet again. Originally intended for July 2020, the film — which stars Jared Leto as Marvel Comics’ living vampire — was bumped to March 2021, then October 2021, then January 21, 2022. Then the Omicron variant of Covid-19 emerged, throwing the short-term future of movie theaters into doubt once again. Today, Sony announced they were pushing Morbius from January to April 1, 2022. Once upon a time, Morbius was supposed to open a year and a half before Spider-Man: No Way Home. Instead, it will open at least four months after Spider-Man. That may well have been one of Sony’s considerations. With Spider-Man continuing to perform well in theaters in spite of the pandemic, all Sony was doing by releasing the movie now was competing with itself. They’re better off waiting.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO