ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Passes ‘The Dark Knight’ At the All-Time Box Office

By Matt Singer
Cars 108
Cars 108
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After just 17 days of release, Spider-Man: No Way Home has now grossed $609.8 million in the United States, and $1.36 billion worldwide. It’s already the top-grossing movie of 2021 by a huge margin. (It’s made more than double the #2 movie of the year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the...

wcrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
Variety

Will Disney Ever Win Best Picture? ‘West Side Story’ Is Another Loophole Chance

Walt Disney Studios has conquered the box office, but when will it have its big Oscar moment? The 98-year-old studio has never won the Oscar for best picture with a film bearing the iconic castle’s opening logo. But there is a footnote to this statistic. In 1993, Disney purchased Miramax for a bargain of $60 million, owning the boutique indie distributor until 2010. In that time, “The English Patient” (in 1997), “Shakespeare in Love” (in 1999), Rob Marshall’s musical adaptation “Chicago” (in 2003) and “No Country for Old Men” (in 2008) took home the top prize. Then, through the acquisition of...
MOVIES
Variety

I Hated ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ But the Academy Should Absolutely Nominate It for Best Picture (Column)

Yes, I hated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s a movie that I’m a total annoying curmudgeonly naysayer about. So even though my antipathy isn’t the topic of this column, why hide it? Go ahead, throw tomatoes at me. But understand that I’m actually on your side. I hated the film for two reasons. The way the multiverse concept plays out is, in my opinion, a half-baked and unsatisfying mess. “No Way Home” has none of the head-spinning flair and three-dimensional-chess logic that was so hypnotic in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the bedazzling 2018 animated landmark that is one of the all-time...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dark Knight#No Way Home#The Matrix Resurrections#Covid#The Lion King#Black Panther#Box Office Mojo#American
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Pandemic-Era Film To Pass $1 Billion As ‘Matrix’ & ‘King’s Man’ Struggle At The Box Office

It’s official— “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has done what no other pandemic-era film has done so far, earning more than $1 billion worldwide. And the film did it in only 12 days. So, the box office is fully recovered, the pandemic is over, and we can go back to those coveted 2019 numbers, right? Well, not so much.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Box Office Scuttle ‘Matrix’ Reboot Possibilities?

In the days before the U.S. premiere of The Matrix Resurrections in San Francisco on Dec. 18, rumors began swirling that the movie was part of a new trilogy. There were whispers that back-to-back shoots could happen and that a spinoff series based on a character named Bugs, a breakout in the movie played by Jessica Henwick, was in the works for HBO Max. Henwick said she’d be up for more Matrix should the opportunity present itself. “I loved playing Bugs,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere. “I would love to see where she goes. I think she’s validated...
MOVIES
Cars 108

Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’ Delayed Yet Again

Poor, cursed Michael Morbius. Not only is he a bloodsucking vampire, he cannot get his movie into theaters. Morbius, one of the most delayed movies of the pandemic era, has been delayed yet again. Originally intended for July 2020, the film — which stars Jared Leto as Marvel Comics’ living vampire — was bumped to March 2021, then October 2021, then January 21, 2022. Then the Omicron variant of Covid-19 emerged, throwing the short-term future of movie theaters into doubt once again. Today, Sony announced they were pushing Morbius from January to April 1, 2022. Once upon a time, Morbius was supposed to open a year and a half before Spider-Man: No Way Home. Instead, it will open at least four months after Spider-Man. That may well have been one of Sony’s considerations. With Spider-Man continuing to perform well in theaters in spite of the pandemic, all Sony was doing by releasing the movie now was competing with itself. They’re better off waiting.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Worldwide Box Office Climbed 78% In 2021 To $21.4 Billion Amid Covid Flux As ‘Spider-Man’ Brought The Year Home: Global Studio Rankings

Given the ongoing pandemic with regard to global box office, it’s tempting to say “The more things change, the more things stay the same.” To wit: Disney still leads all studios worldwide, piracy remains a major concern, and many markets are still in Covid-induced flux. But when looking back over 2021 versus 2020, there are some key differences and highlights. Thank heavens, or at least, thank the Toretto family, Godzilla and Kong, James Bond and phenom Spider-Man to name a few headliners who proved that when product is available in cinemas, audiences will embrace the communal experience. Numbers were up significantly...
MOVIES
Cars 108

‘Flash’ Movie Rumors Suggest It Could End the DCEU

The following post contains potential SPOILERS for The Flash. But pretty much all of those potential spoilers are also rumors, and should be taken as such. The interwebs are currently a flutter with a whole bunch of rumors about the plot of The Flash, the long-awaited solo film for DC Comics’ fastest man alive, played by Ezra Miller. It’s already known that the film is inspired by a comic storyline called “Flashpoint,” where time travel alters the world and creates a darker reality that only Flash recognizes and must repair. The outcome of this new reality, according to these rumors — and again, at this point, this is a rumor — would be that The Flash marks the end of the DC Extended Universe, or at least a major departure from everything that has come before, sending it off in a totally different direction in the future.
MOVIES
Cars 108

Why ‘Doctor Strange’ Is Marvel’s Hidden Masterpiece

Doctor Strange has taken an increasingly central role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was hugely important to Avengers: Infinity War and served in the mentor role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His next film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, promises to bring together all the recent Marvel story threads from movies and television series in a way that promises to be hugely important to the rest of Phase Four of the MCU. And yet his debut film, 2016’s Doctor Strange, seems mostly forgotten. A lot of people consider it one of the worst Marvel movies.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ VFX Team Brought Back Villains From the Multiverse

The visual effects team on Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland as Spidey, had their work cut out for them. Due to the multi-verse theme of the film, they were tasked with bringing back memorable VFX-driven villains from the two previous Marc Webb-helmed Spider-Man movies that starred Andrew Garfield and three from Sam Raimi that were fronted by Tobey Maguire, including 2004’s Spider-Man 2, the last superhero movie to win an Oscar in visual effects. That meant the return of such characters as Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas...
MOVIES
The Independent

Andrew Garfield reveals that he improvised Spider-Man: No Way Home’s most heartwarming line

Andrew Garfield has revealed he improvised one of the best moments in Spider-Man: No Way Home.The actor was long rumoured to have filmed an appearance for the blockbuster, which saw the re-introduction of old Spider-Man characters thanks to the Multiverse. Garfield continually batted away the speculation; however, fans were delighted to see the former web-slinger show up alongside Tobey Maguire’s version of the character.The actor discussed his appearance for the first time during an interview with Variety, in which he casually said that he was behind what is easily the film’s most touching lines.It occurs near the end of...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

One Of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Surprise Actors Finally Comments About Their Time On The Marvel Movie

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home are ahead!. After months of rumors, the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home finally confirmed that this Marvel Cinematic Universe flick was a multiversal affair beyond the inclusion of Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman and Lizard. During the third act, three generations of Spider-Men came together when Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was aided by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the same character. While Garfield repeatedly denied he was in No Way Home in the lead-up to the movie’s release, now that it’s been in theaters for almost a month, the man who led the Amazing Spider-Man film series has finally commented about his return to the Web-Slinging role.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Andrew Garfield Breaks Silence on Why He Returned for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Despite spending several interviews trying to convince fans that he "hadn't gotten a call" from Marvel and Sony, Andrew Garfield finally got his chance to return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield's original tenure as the web-slinging hero was unceremoniously cut short after just two movies, as the lackluster reviews for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and success of the MCU led Sony to pursue a creative partnership with Marvel Studios. More than seven years after he last played Spider-Man, Garfield took the opportunity to try again and bring some more depth to the role he never got to finish. He's now opening up about why he made the decision to don the mask once more in No Way Home.
MOVIES
Variety

James Bond Ruled as U.K. Box Office Soared 85% in 2021 to $811 Million, But Remained Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Total box office revenues in the U.K. and Ireland in 2021 rose 85% to £596.9 million ($811.1 million) from 2020’s total of £323.2 million ($439.3 million), according to the annual box office review released by Comscore. However, these numbers remain far below pre-pandemic levels when annual box office exceeded £1.3 billion in each of the five years up to 2019. Cinemas were closed for the first 19 weeks of 2021 and allowed to reopen from May 17, but unlike 2020, which had repeated closures, 2021 did not witness any enforced closures since reopening. The report reveals that 497 new titles were released...
MOVIES
Variety

Willem Dafoe: Green Goblin Mask Criticisms Probably Led to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Redesign

Willem Dafoe is a comic book movie icon thanks to his performance as the Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s 2002 blockbuster “Spider-Man,” but not everyone liked the way the character looked. Dafoe’s Green Goblin mask received criticism, with Roger Ebert memorably writing in his review that Dafoe looked like “a high-tech action figure with a mouth that doesn’t move.” Dafoe told The New York Times this week that these criticisms are probably what led the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” team to redesign the mask for his return as the Green Goblin in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole. “I must be...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ To Cross $666M U.S. & Sink ‘Titanic’; ‘The 355’ Not Arresting With $4M+

SATURDAY AM: Despite Omicron sending many back to the comfort of their households for January, people are still going to the movies, specifically Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is snatching a fourth weekend of $30M at 4,012 locations. That is higher than the fourth session takes of previous big Christmas Star Wars titles, including Last Jedi ($23.7M), Rogue One ($22M) and Rise of Skywalker ($15.1M), and behind Force Awakens’ $42.3M. Spider-Man took in $8.3M yesterday, and by end of Sunday will raise its cume to $666.5M, which will make it the sixth-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office, ahead of James Cameron’s Titanic ($659.3M). Box Office firm Entelligence says that...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Andrew Garfield Claims Tom Holland was Jealous of his Spidey Suit

Andrew Garfield says Tom Holland really likes his suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home!. There is little doubt that Andrew Garfield looked amazing when he returned as Peter Parker (Peter-Three) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, it looks like another Peter thought Garfield's version of the web-slinger was too cool. Garfield has just revealed that Tom Holland was jealous of his Spider-Man suit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel!
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy