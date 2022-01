Localized heavy rain was possible Saturday night throughout the Houston region, weather officials said, urging residents to drive with caution and monitor the forecast. Specific locations where heavier rain would fall were not clear, according to the National Weather Service, which had issued several tornado watches and warnings that had mostly expired. A tornado watch that included Chambers, Harris, Montgomery and Waller was in effect until midnight.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO