On Thursday morning, 74-year-old Jeffrey Lee Boutwell, from Yakima, lost his life while removing snow in the West Valley area. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of 12000 block of Orchard Avenue at about 10:15 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Jeffrey Lee Boutwell was using a four-wheeler to clear snow when it flipped and landed on top of him. The man died of his injuries as a result of the accident. No other details have been provided by the officials.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO