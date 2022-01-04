Credit: ElisaRiva/Pixabay

What is the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s disease?

It is a very common question that many individuals ask.

Simply speaking, dementia is a broad term to describe when an individual’s day-to-day abilities decline slowly over time, whereas Alzheimer’s disease is considered a subset or specific type of dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common but there are many other types of dementia including vascular dementia from stroke or less frequent types like temporal dementia or lewy body dementia.

In this video, experts from University of Maryland Medical Center talk about the questions in more detail.

If you care about brain health, please read studies about how unhealthy blood pressure increases your dementia risk, and sleep loss in middle age that may increase dementia risk.

Source: UMMC.