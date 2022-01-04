ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What is the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s disease?

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXeUk_0dcGPT8400
Credit: ElisaRiva/Pixabay

What is the difference between dementia and Alzheimer’s disease?

It is a very common question that many individuals ask.

Simply speaking, dementia is a broad term to describe when an individual’s day-to-day abilities decline slowly over time, whereas Alzheimer’s disease is considered a subset or specific type of dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common but there are many other types of dementia including vascular dementia from stroke or less frequent types like temporal dementia or lewy body dementia.

In this video, experts from University of Maryland Medical Center talk about the questions in more detail.

If you care about brain health, please read studies about how unhealthy blood pressure increases your dementia risk, and sleep loss in middle age that may increase dementia risk.

Source: UMMC.

Comments / 4

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vascular Dementia#Lewy Body Dementia#Disease#Dementia Risk#Ummc
spring.org.uk

2 Plant Extracts That Reverse Alzheimer’s Disease

The extracts work by preventing the build up of sticky amyloid beta in the brain. Compounds found in carrots and green tea have been shown to reverse Alzheimer’s, research finds. The plant-based treatment was able to completely restore the memories of mice in the study. Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) is a...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find how to stop dementia from nose

In a new study from Osaka City University, researchers found a method to stop dementia from the nose. Dementia is thought to occur when proteins called amyloid-β, tau, and α-synuclein accumulate in the brain. The team had previously shown in a study using mice that the antibiotic rifampicin...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This study shows the cause of Alzheimer’s in brain

In a recent study published in Science Advances, researchers have used human data to quantify the speed of different processes that lead to Alzheimer’s disease. They found that instead of starting from a single point in the brain and initiating a chain reaction that leads to the death of brain cells, Alzheimer’s disease reaches different regions of the brain early.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Knowridge Science Report

Women who do this have lower risk of heart disease

In a new study from the University of Pittsburgh, researchers found middle-aged women who practiced self-compassion had a lower risk of developing heart disease irrespective of high blood pressure, insulin resistance and cholesterol levels. Mindfulness practices, such as meditation, are gaining popularity among U.S. adults. Exhausted from a barrage of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
easyhealthoptions.com

Study finds inflammatory foods feed Alzheimer’s and dementia

Unless you haven’t read any health news lately, you know that inflammation is behind most of the serious health challenges we face today. Chronic inflammation is the driving force behind irritable bowel disease, obesity, heart disease and diabetes. And we’re not just talking about bodily ailments. Research shows that...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

What Is the SAGE Test for Dementia?

The exam helps your health care provider detect potential cognitive issues. Have you ever read an unfamiliar phone number online or on a piece of paper and, without writing it down, started to dial it only to forget the last three or four digits? Such a memory lapse could be common, particularly as you age.
MENTAL HEALTH
Neuroscience News

A Common Risk Factor for Alzheimer’s Disease May Predispose Carriers to Severe COVID-19

Summary: Carriers of the Alzheimer’s associated APOE4 gene have more than double the risk of developing severe COVID-19, a new study reports. Additionally, more microscopic hemorrhages were found in the brains of APOE4 carriers who contracted coronavirus. Researchers report those with the APOE4 gene also are more susceptible to developing long-term symptoms following COVID infection, including an increased risk of mental fatigue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

Wilson’s Disease Symptoms

Tendency to go pale; easy fatigability; suffer from aches and pains; anorexia (loss of appetite); nausea (feeling sick); vomiting; diarrhea (loose motions); loss of weight; mental depression, worrying & anxiety or sadness. A variety of systems can be affected, including the gastrointestinal tract, nervous system, kidneys, and blood. Symptoms are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy