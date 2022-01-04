ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to control high blood pressure effectively

 5 days ago
Credit: Pixabay

According to the CDC, having hypertension puts you at risk for heart disease and stroke, which are leading causes of death in the United States.

In 2018, nearly half a million deaths in the United States included hypertension as a primary or contributing cause.

Nearly half of adults in the United States (108 million, or 45%) have hypertension defined as a systolic blood pressure ≥ 130 mm Hg or a diastolic blood pressure ≥ 80 mm Hg or are taking medication for hypertension.

Only about 1 in 4 adults (24%) with hypertension have their condition under control.

About half of adults (45%) with uncontrolled hypertension have a blood pressure of 140/90 mm Hg or higher.

This includes 37 million U.S. adults. 3 About 30 million adults who are recommended to take medication may need it to be prescribed and to start taking it.

Almost two out of three of this group (19 million) have a blood pressure of 140/90 mm Hg or higher.

High blood pressure was a primary or contributing cause of death for more than 494,873 people in the United States in 2018.

High blood pressure costs the United States about $131 billion each year, averaged over 12 years from 2003 to 2014.

In this video, Dr. Ergin(SugarMD) explains why hypertension happens and how high blood pressure can be managed early on without the need for medications.

If you care about blood pressure, please read studies about diet that could help reduce high blood pressure, diabetes, and common gum disease that could double your risk of high blood pressure.

Source: SugarMD.

