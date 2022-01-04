ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Thailand allows visitors back to beach made famous by movie

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WvuSo_0dcGPBUE00
Tourists visit Maya bay after Thailand reopened its world-famous beach after closing it for more than three years to allow its ecosystem to recover from the impact of overtourism, at Krabi province, Thailand, January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

PHI PHI LEH, Thailand, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Thailand has reopened Maya Bay, a white sand beach made famous by the 2000 film "The Beach" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, more than three years after closing it to allow its ecosystem to recover from the impact of thousands of visitors each day.

The beach, surrounded by 100-metre (328-ft) high cliffs, lies on the island of Phi Phi Leh in the Andaman Sea, and is only accessible by boats from nearby spots such as the islands of Phuket or Phi Phi, or mainland Krabi.

Authorities shut the whole of Maya Bay to the public in 2018, saying coral reefs and beach areas had been damaged by constant tourist activities. But since the start of this year some visitors have been allowed to return.

"The sharks have come back, coral reefs are regrowing, and the water is clear again," Yuthasak Supasorn, the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, told Reuters.

"These things show that nature will heal if we give it time, and we have to work to keep it that way too."

To ensure it remains protected, authorities said only up to 375 visitors will be allowed to visit at one time and swimming will be prohibited for now. Boats will only be allowed to dock at a designated location at the back of the bay to avoid damaging coral reefs, they said.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, tourism accounted for about 12% of Thailand's economy and was a key driver of growth, with the country attracting 40 million visitors in 2019.

But mass tourism has often come at a cost to the environment in Thailand and other parts of Southeast Asian, with once-beautiful tropical beaches becoming polluted and strewn with garbage.

"Maya Bay is beautiful, it's a marvellous place," said Manuele Panin, a 40-year-old tourist from Italy, who was visiting the beach.

"I think it is fine that it has been closed all this time to protect the nature and allow it to restore and recover."

Reporting by Jorge Silva in Krabi and Patpicha Tanakasempipat in Bangkok Editing by Ed Davies and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
goworldtravel.com

5 Popular Destinations Most Americans Never Visit, But Should

As an American travel writer who covers international destinations, I have the opportunity to travel all over the world visiting both popular and unknown places. It always surprises me when a place is very popular with international visitors, yet virtually unvisited by most American tourists. Here are five tourist destinations...
TRAVEL
luxurylaunches.com

This gorgeous 2-bedroom luxury bubble lounge will let you and your family admire rescue elephants in a Thai forest.

Is there anything better than waking up to verdant views amid a lush natural environment that’s completely unadulterated? Yes, there is! At the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Thailand, all the natural goodness is coupled with the company of Earth’s most majestic beasts- elephants. The good news is, the luxury resort is now offering a brand-new two-bedroom Jungle Bubble Lodge allowing families or a group of friends to revel in the exceptional experience. The pristine banks of the Ruak River are now occupied by the new Jungle Bubble Lodge that is roomy enough for four guests in 150 square meters of indoors and outdoors living space.
YOGA
theculturetrip.com

Top Trip Ideas for Discovering the Best of Rural Asia

Enjoy jungle treks, paradise beaches and close wildlife encounters, on these amazing trips around rural Thailand, Georgia and others, all bookable on Culture Trip. 1. Island hopping and wildlife boat safari in Southern Thailand. Southern Thailand is a quintessential tropical paradise – think swaying palm trees, turquoise waters, sandy beaches...
WORLD
Travel + Leisure

55 of the World's Most Beautiful Destinations

What is the most beautiful place in the world? To compile the world's most beautiful places is an inherently subjective and impossible task, but we'd like to think that this list at least scratches the surface of some of the extraordinary beauty the world has to offer. Focusing largely on national parks, mountains, beaches, deserts, and other natural wonders, our list is sure to inspire your next dream destination. Join us for a journey to some of the most beautiful places in the world, from temple ruins on the slopes of the Andes to mountains with dizzying colorful layers to glorious coral reefs.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Economy#Coral Reefs#Phi Phi Leh#Southeast Asian
luxurylaunches.com

For six years in a row, this $45,000 a night island in Tanzania has been awarded as the most exclusive private island in the world.

Thanda Island, located off the coast of Tanzania, has been bestowed with the most revered awards in the industry- World’s Leading Exclusive Private Island at the 2021 World Travel Awards. This accolade certainly doesn’t come easy, and this ultra-luxe private island has managed the feat a whopping six times in a row, confirming they genuinely are the best there is. Nestled in Tanzania’s Shungimbili Island Marine Reserve, the property brings forth the best of the Rufiji River Delta and the Selous National Park. Not only is Thanda Island known for its grandeur, but it also equals opulence with the size of a mighty 5.5 hectares. Your secluded private holiday can be heightened with a stay at the villa or a more adventurous choice of Tanzanian Bandas. Listed below are images that of the tropical retreat that will teleport you to a paradise where you can holiday in the lap of luxury while experiencing traditional Tanzanian life:
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Disused Boeing 737 jet moved to Bali clifftop as tourist attraction

A retired passenger jet left abandoned in Bali has been moved to a clifftop above a popular tourist beach, in an attempt to repurpose it as an attraction.The Boeing 737 was purchased by the Bali-based Russian entrepreneur Felix Demin, who plans to convert it into tourist accommodation.A dozen workers used a crane to move the aircraft to the clifftop above Nyang Nyang beach.“Because of Covid, it was a struggle for Bali - no tourists because of lockdown for almost two years now,” Demin told Bali’s Rutendo News.“I want to make an icon showing the hope that tourists will be...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases

BANGKOK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Thailand will extend the suspension of its quarantine waiver programme and bring in new restrictions after a jump in new coronavirus cases linked to the Omicron variant, the government's COVID-19 taskforce said on Friday. New applications for Thailand's "Test & Go" quarantine waiver scheme will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Asia
Country
Thailand
BBC

Thailand: Tropical bay from 'The Beach' reopens

A Thai bay that was made famous by its appearance in the film The Beach starring Leonardo DiCaprio has been reopened after more than three years. Maya Bay, on the island of Phi Phi Leh, was closed in 2018 after officials said a sharp rise in visitors had severely damaged the environment.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

World-famous beach reopens but bans swimming

Thailand’s most famous bay, Maya Beach, has finally reopened to tourists - but swimming is banned.The cove on Ko Phi Phi Leh island shot to worldwide fame in 2000, when it appeared in Hollywood film The Beach, giving it such a mythical aura that, by 2018, 5,000 tourists a day were flocking there.Though small, the 250-metre-long cove in Krabi Province is surrounded by limestone cliffs, giving it a dramatic appearance when accessed by boat.Thai authorities closed off the beach in summer 2018 in order to restore the natural landscape and allow its ecosystems, including coral reefs, to recover after being...
LIFESTYLE
Yardbarker

The 15 best beach towns in Italy

There's plenty to recommend about Italy: the canals of Venice, the hills of Tuscany, the museums and restaurants of... well, everywhere. There's a reason it ranks high on many people's bucket lists. Add the variety of beach towns to the equation, and suddenly it's a destination you can't afford to miss.
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

A Climber Who Found $168,700 Worth of Precious Jewels on Europe's Mont Blanc Will Get to Keep Half

When you go climbing it's expected you'll see some impressive things—babbling brooks, animals in their natural habitat, and scenic overlooks among them. But can you imagine stumbling upon $168,700 worth of jewels while you're out getting a little fresh air? That's the reality for a climber who found a trove of precious stones on Europe's Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps. CNN reports the climber found the emeralds and sapphires while climbing in France in 2013, but it was recently announced in a Facebook post from Chamonix-Mont-Blanc council that he's now been allowed to keep half of the stones.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Pictured: The amazing floating five-star hotel in Dubai with motorised luxury villas attached by pontoons that can chug off to new locations (and each has its own private infinity pool)

Here’s a hotel that might float your boat – one that will actually float. New renderings showcase the Kempinski Floating Palace, a novel five-star resort 'positioned as one of its kind' with superyacht berths that will be anchored next to Dubai's Jumeirah Beach when it opens in 2023.
TRAVEL
luxurylaunches.com

This enigmatic walled island off the coast of Croatia looks like a giant fingerprint in the sea and it is attracting tourists like never before.

The creative power of nature can sometimes blow our minds, and the very unusual and incredibly interesting Baljenac Island is testimony to that. Also known as Bavljenac, the tiny island located in the Šibenik archipelago belongs to the Republic of Croatia. The fascinating part is how this small island has earned the moniker “fingerprint island.” Hardly spanning half a square mile, the entire landmass is covered by a series of dry-stone walls that give it the shape of a human fingerprint. Real Croatia explains the reason behind this exciting aspect, ‘In order to grow food and make wine, local people built elaborate drywall complex to keep the elements from washing away what was left of precious soil. On a mere 14 acres, there are almost 24 kilometers of drywall built by hand 200 years ago.’
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Reuters

267K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy