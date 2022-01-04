A DJ in Lionel Messi's hometown says he has been sent death threats after unfounded rumors that he gave the soccer star COVID

Lionel Messi tested positive for COVID-19 during the holidays. Getty/Catherine Steenkeste

An Argentine DJ has denied accusations he gave Lionel Messi COVID-19 after receiving death threats.

Messi tested positive for the virus after posing for a photo with the DJ at a party in his hometown.

There's no suggestion that Palacio has COVID, or that he is linked to Messi's infection.

A DJ who met Lionel Messi at a party in his hometown has denied unfounded accusations he infected the star with COVID-19 and said he has been sent death threats by angry fans who blame him for Messi getting coronavirus.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Sunday that Messi is one of four players to have tested positive for COVID-19 during the holidays.

Messi spent the Christmas break in his hometown in Argentina, Rosario, where he attended several parties, including one at which he posed for a photo with DJ Fer Palacio, who was performing on the night.

Palacio, 31, said in a video on Sunday that since it was revealed Messi had tested positive, he has been receiving death threats from people who believe he was responsible for giving the soccer star the virus.

"I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for COVID-19," said the DJ in an Instagram story, per numerous reports.

"They relate this to me saying that I infected him. They have even called me 'murderer.'

"I have a lot of very bad private messages. Yesterday I got tested because I have to travel to Uruguay, and I do not have COVID-19."

Palacio later posted a photo showing a negative COVID test on Twitter.

PSG played its first match of 2022 on Monday without Messi, who has remained in Argentina to isolate.

"Messi has been in regular contact with our medical team, and when he has a negative test, he will travel to France, but we don't know any more than that," his manager Mauricio Pochettino said Sunday after news of Messi's positive test.

"Until he gets a negative test in Argentina, he will not be able to travel to France. So it is all down to the test in terms of when he can travel."

The 34-year-old's absence, however, didn't stop Pochettino's side securing a comfortable 4-0 victory over fourth tier Vannes in the last-32 of the French Cup.

Striker Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick on the night to take his total of goals for the French club to 150 in all competitions in just four-and-a-half seasons.

"It's an honour. Scoring so many goals for such a big club is always nice," the 23-year-old said after the match. Thanks to his hat-trick, Mbappe is now just seven away from overtaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 156 goals to become the club's second highest scorer ever.

While Mbappe trails Ibrahimovic by just six goals, he is still well behind PSG's all-time record scorer, Edinson Cavani, who bagged 200 for the club before moving to Manchester United in 2020.

"There are only three of us, and the gap between us is closing more and more. I'm lucky enough to play alongside two great players," Mbappe said.

"I know that Ibrahimovic isn't far off, but the most important thing is that we're through and that we keep preparing well for the matches coming up."

Pochettino said of Mbappe's achievement: "It's unbelievable. I'm happy for him and happy for the team because it helped the team to achieve what we wanted."