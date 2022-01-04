ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bedford County Arrest

abc23.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Bedford County state police say Mark Logsdon Junior faces burglary and assault charges. Troopers say...

www.abc23.com

wbiw.com

Dispute over drinking problem leads to Bedford man’s arrest

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report of a domestic fight at a home in the 8190 block of State Road 158 Thursday at 5 p.m. The caller told police a male had been punched in the nose by...
BEDFORD, IN
kciiradio.com

Washington Woman Arrested for Burglary, Forgery in Lee County

A Washington resident was recently arrested on a Lee County warrant. The Washington County Communications Center states at 3:03 a.m. December 23rd, the Washington Police Department executed a warrant in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue for 50-year-old My Hanh Nguyen. She was wanted on pretrial release violation for charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony, forgery, a class D felony, and possession of burglar’s tools, an aggravated misdemeanor. A $10,000 cash-only bond was issued for Nguyen.
LEE COUNTY, IA
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Man Arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl in County

FAIRIFIELD – On Thursday, January 6, 2022, The South Central Ohio Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of the Sugar Grove Police Department, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detection K9, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation ended a two month investigation with the execution of a search warrant at 200 Elm St. in the Village of Sugar Grove. This investigation involved the distribution of Fentanyl throughout the region and resulted in the arrest of Chase Lockard 27 of 200 Elm St. in the Village of Sugar Grove. Lockard was booked into the Fairfield County Jail on one count of possession of drugs, a Felony of the 1st degree with additional trafficking charges to be presented to the Fairfield County Prosecutors Office. Seized during the investigation was more than 195 grams of the dangerous synthetic opioid Fentanyl, digital scales, packaging materials, a professional money counter and $9,283.00 in currency.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
westkentuckystar.com

Indiana man arrested after four-county pursuit

A pursuit through several western Kentucky counties on Sunday ended in the arrest of an Indiana man on several charges. State police said someone struck another vehicle on I-24 in Lyon County and left the scene of the accident. Troopers attempted to stop the driver, but he led them on...
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Yates County woman arrested after structure fire

DUNDEE, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested following a structure fire that took place on Dec. 22. in the town of Dundee. Jenna Thompson, 32, of Dundee, is being accused of setting multiple fires inside of a home on 5790 State Route 14A. Police say she’s believed to have started the fires with […]
YATES COUNTY, NY
Times-Mail

Bedford man arrested for dealing methamphetamine, auto theft

BEDFORD — Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle Tuesday night, eventually leading them to discover large quantities of methamphetamine in the possession of the unauthorized driver. Leroy W. Frazier III, 35, of Bedford, was arrested by officers with the Bedford Police Department that night and was...
BEDFORD, IN
WDAM-TV

1 arrested, another sought in Jones County burglary

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – One man is in custody while the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a second suspect in a Christmas Eve burglary. Clarence Norris, 28, Moselle, was arrested Christmas Day and charged with grand larceny (more than $1,000 in value taken); burglary of a dwelling (house); resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct (failure to comply).
JONES COUNTY, MS
wtloam.com

Laurel County Police Make Arrest In Burglary Case

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy James Sizemore along with Sgt. John Inman were dispatched to an attempted break-in of a business on Highway 552 in Lily. Video surveillance showed two suspects, a man and a female juvenile, break the front door glass out of the business causing the business alarm to sound. The man, later identified as 19-year-old Trevor Karr of Lily, and the girl fled when the alarm sounded. Investigators developed information on the pair’s whereabouts and took Karr into custody. Both were charged with attempted burglary. Karr was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
kjan.com

3 men arrested following a fight in Ringgold County

(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – Sheriff’s deputies in Ringgold County arrested three men following a call about a disturbance, in Mount Ayr over the weekend. The incident happened a little before 2-a.m. Saturday, at Still Smokin BBQ in, Mount Ayr. Authorities say 21-year-old Tucker Wyatt Eugene Darrah, and 39-year-old Vincent Lee Fletchall, both of Mt. Ayr, were arrested for Disorderly Conduct- Fighting/Violent Behavior, and 23-year-old Devan L Jackson, of Grant City, MO., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
sciotopost.com

Who Was Arrested and Spend Christmas in Jail in Ross County

ROSS – Who was arrested yesterday in Ross County? All people list have been charged by a Ross County law enforcement agency for committing a crime on 12/24/21. THOMAS, HEZEKIAH JR., 44 2917.11B2 – Disorderly Conduct _ intoxicated create risk of harm. Chillicothe Police Department. SWACKHAMMER, BRAD, 54...
ROSS, OH
easttexasradio.com

Grayson County Doctor Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

A Grayson County physician was booked into the Grayson County Jail Wednesday afternoon his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Denison. Deputies and other law enforcement took 59-year-old Dr. Kevin B. Stacks into custody after responding to shots fired call. They should release more information later Thursday.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stops leads to four arrests in Marshall County

On Monday night, Marshall County Sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle of Davis Cosner, for driving in a reckless manner. When the deputy approached the vehicle, he saw what appeared to be traces of marijuana on the passenger seat. They searched the vehicle and found several bags of marijuana, a handgun, and cash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Man arrested on Assault Charges

(Villisca) A Montgomery County man faces assault charges following an alleged incident at an apartment in Villisca. Montgomery County Deputies responded to the incident at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, in the 600 block of East 6th Street. Deputies found a woman with facial, arms, and back injuries. As the result of the investigation, Montgomery County Deputies arrested 27-year old Christian Meek of Villisca for Domestic Assault-1st offense.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA

