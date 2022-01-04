Bedford County Arrest

FAIRIFIELD – On Thursday, January 6, 2022, The South Central Ohio Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of the Sugar Grove Police Department, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detection K9, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation ended a two month investigation with the execution of a search warrant at 200 Elm St. in the Village of Sugar Grove. This investigation involved the distribution of Fentanyl throughout the region and resulted in the arrest of Chase Lockard 27 of 200 Elm St. in the Village of Sugar Grove. Lockard was booked into the Fairfield County Jail on one count of possession of drugs, a Felony of the 1st degree with additional trafficking charges to be presented to the Fairfield County Prosecutors Office. Seized during the investigation was more than 195 grams of the dangerous synthetic opioid Fentanyl, digital scales, packaging materials, a professional money counter and $9,283.00 in currency.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO