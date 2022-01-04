ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot reaches $575 million after another drawing passes with no winner

 2 days ago
(CNN) — The second Powerball drawing of 2022 is Wednesday, with the jackpot up to an estimated $575 million after another drawing passed with no winner Monday night.

The cash value of the big win is $409.3 million, according to the game operator.

Monday’s winning numbers were 02 – 13 – 32 – 33 – 48 and Powerball 22; the Powerplay for the drawing was 2X.

It’s been three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4. Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the game operator said.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot. The record $1.586 billion cache was shared in 2016 by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

