FDA Approves TherapeuticsMD's Low Dose Bijuva

Rinvoq provides treatment for adults with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers. The Food and Drug Administration has given AbbVie the green light for Rinvoq (upadacitinib; 15 mg, once daily) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO