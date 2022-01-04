Is America going to be all right?

Happy Tuesday, Daily Briefing readers! A new USA TODAY/Suffolk poll reveals Americans aren't very optimistic about the state of democracy in America, but the reasons why are drastically different. President Biden is set to deploy more resources in an effort to curb the lightning-fast spread of omicron. And more snow, gusty winds and heavy rain are in store as a fierce winter storm continues to linger and cause havoc across the nation.

⚖️ Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy following a lengthy trial. The once-celebrated entrepreneur was accused of duping investors and patients about a flawed blood-testing technology that she hailed as a medical breakthrough .

Elizabeth Holmes leaves the federal court in San Jose, Calif. on Sept. 8, 2021. Nic Coury, AP

👶 "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed": Tristan Thompson is kicking off 2022 with a public apology to Khloé Kardashian .

☄️ "Meteor explosion": On New Year's Day, people in southwestern Pennsylvania heard an explosion. A meteorologist later confirmed with USA TODAY that the flash was indeed a meteor, according to NASA .

🔵 Trump kids subpoenaed: Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. , as part of an ongoing fraud inquiry examining the operations of former President Donald Trump's real estate business.

👯‍♂️ "It’s crazy to me": Twins in California were born just 15 minutes apart, but their birthdays are on separate days, months and years .

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , national correspondent Trevor Hughes reports on new challenges Native Americans are facing against omicron . You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Americans say democracy is in peril but disagree on why, new poll shows

Americans by overwhelming margins see the nation's democracy as in peril , a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll released Tuesday found, but that consensus is based on starkly conflicting assessments of the assault on the U.S. Capitol nearly one year ago. Across partisan lines, more than 8 in 10 Republicans, Democrats and independents say they are worried about the future of America's democracy. They disagree on whether the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 represented an effort to undermine democracy, or fix it. Eighty-five percent of Democrats call the rioters "criminals." Two-thirds of Republicans say, "They went too far, but they had a point." The poll of 1,000 registered voters, taken by landline and cellphone Dec. 27-30, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Biden to make remarks after meeting with COVID response team

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the White House coronavirus response team Tuesday to receive an update on the omicron variant and to discuss the administration's response, according to a White House source. That includes updates about resources being sent to communities to help with staffing needs and the latest data on the variant, which says that while cases continue to rise, fully vaccinated and boosted Americans who get infected are not likely to have severe symptoms. These developments come as the intensely rapid spread of omicron and a backlog of cases from the New Year's weekend has resulted in U.S. health authorities tallying more than three times as many new cases as in any previous wave of the coronavirus — over 1 million reported on Monday alone . About 1 of every 100 Americans will have been reported as a positive case in just the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

🔴 A near-death miscarriage changed her life. One mom's experience sparked a passion for maternal mental health care .

🖋 USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll: A red flag for the GOP in general and a red flag for Biden on job approval .

🏈 Opinion: Antonio Brown's blow-up with the Buccaneers had no victims – only willing participants .

💰 Seven surefire financial tips to kick off 2022: COVID still dominates our daily life, inflation is raging and the stock market beckons. That's a lot for investors to consider .

Newsmakers in their own words: House Republicans clash with each other

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, on July 22, 2020. Pool photo by Anna Moneymaker; USA TODAY graphic

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, are clashing on social media after the Georgia conservative implored the Texas Republican to "stop calling himself a conservative" for suggesting the Federal Emergency Management Agency could aid in COVID-19 testing.

During an interview with Fox News Channel last week, Crenshaw also said the federal government should focus more resources on distributing monoclonal antibodies faster and reducing the toll on hospitals by recruiting health care workers from the military or FEMA. On Sunday, Greene reprimanded Crenshaw from her Gab.com account. That led to Crenshaw's comments to Greene, which came via Instagram stories.

Powerful winter storm to linger in some areas after lashing US

A powerful winter storm that dumped snow on the Plains, Midwest and interior Northeast over the past few days is expected to linger Tuesday. Gusty winds up to 65 miles per hour could hit the region, according to the National Weather Service. Western Washington state and Oregon saw a mix of rain and snow while heavy snow, gusty winds, drifts and crashes shut down mountain passes and some highways. The Northwest could see heavy rain and possible flooding along the coast Tuesday as multiple rounds of heavy snow travels across the region into the week, the weather service said. On Monday, the storm moved across the South and mid-Atlantic snarling traffic, causing five deaths, nearly 850,000 power outages and shutting down much of the federal government in Washington. The storm led to hundreds of car crashes and stuck vehicles.

ICYMI: Some of our top stories published yesterday

📺 "I was just stupid and drunk": Andy Cohen , who co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper , took a jab at Ryan Seacrest , who was hosting ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," the same night. On Monday, Cohen expressed regret.

🎶 "We are devastated by this loss": Jay Weaver , a co-founding member and the bassist in contemporary Christian band Big Daddy Weave, has died of complications from COVID-19 .

🌏 119 years old and counting: Kane Tanaka, who was born in 1903 and is the world's oldest person, celebrated her 119th birthday over the weekend in a nursing home in Japan .

🗑 "Supply chain," "new normal" and more: People want these phrases banished in 2022 , according Lake Superior State University's annual "Banished Words List."

🏈 "He left the field and that was it": Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians denied that former receiver Antonio Brown indicated that he could not play Sunday because of an ankle injury .

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field during the Buccaneers' win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Brown left the game and did not return. The Associated Press

Judge to hear arguments in Prince Andrew case

A federal judge in New York is expected to hear arguments Tuesday on Prince Andrew's motion to dismiss a civil suit accusing him of sexual assault. The hearing comes after an unsealed court document says that Virginia Roberts Giuffre accepted a $500,000 settlement from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2009, and agreed she wouldn't sue Epstein or any other "potential defendant." The Duke of York's lawyers say that agreement should bar Giuffre from suing Andrew now​​​​​​. Giuffre's lead lawyer, David Boies, said the 2009 settlement is "irrelevant" to the lawsuit against Andrew because it doesn't mention the prince by name. The hearing comes in the wake of last week's conviction of Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, also a longtime friend of Andrew's, who was found guilty of five of six federal counts, including sex trafficking and conspiracy, after a month-long trial.

Bye bye Blackberry

Are you still holding on to that BlackBerry for dear life? It's time to say goodbye for good. As of Tuesday, legacy services for BlackBerry devices will go away. That means any devices running BlackBerry software "will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality," said the company. BlackBerry ushered in the era of smartphones, positioning itself as the dominant player in the industry in the 2000s. But with the rise of Apple's iPhone and Google Android devices starting in 2008, BlackBerry devices fell out of favor with consumers and businesses. In 2016, BlackBerry announced it would no longer manufacture BlackBerry devices. In 2020, the company revealed it also planned to shut down legacy services tied to BlackBerry devices.

The Blackberry Bold Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images

Also on Tuesday: Duke basketball and Starbucks' Pistachio Latte

🏀 "It's really been a very difficult time for our program": Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday that most of his players and staff contracted COVID-19, which forced the postponement of the Blue Devils' last two games. Duke players and staff, who have not been all together since Dec. 22, will return to action Tuesday night against Georgia Tech. Duke (11-1) was ranked No. 2 in the latest Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll.

☕ So long, holiday drinks and pumpkin spice lattes: Seattle-based coffee giant Starbucks has changed seasons and announced the return of its Pistachio Latte on Tuesday at participating U.S. and Canada locations for a limited time this winter .

📸 Photo of the day: Roethlisberger acknowledges fans after Steelers' win 📸

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger acknowledges the fans in the stands at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh after the Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 26-14 on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Philip G. Pavely, USA TODAY Sports

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception in what is likely his last start at home at Heinz Field , and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) handled the Cleveland Browns 26-14 on Monday night.

The sellout crowd roared as Roethlisberger, now 39, jogged out onto the Heinz Field turf for the 135th time as the starting quarterback and began chanting "Let's Go Ben! Let's Go Ben!" as he made his way out for the opening coin toss, an honor the two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback took by himself.

Roethlisberger had tears in his eyes during a postgame interview with ESPN.

Click here to see more of the best photos from the Week 17 games in the NFL.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is America going to be all right?