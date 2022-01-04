ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Colder with snow through Thursday

By Miller Robson
Q2 News
Q2 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwCvP_0dcGN9Rv00

Here comes the cold!

We’ll hit our warmest temperatures this morning before a cold front sweeps through bringing frigid arctic air to the area and causing temperatures to tumble during the day. Looking to be near or below zero by 5pm this afternoon.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with below zero daytime readings and wind chills up to 30 below! Limit your time outside and layer up.

Highs will rebound to the teens on Thursday, 30s on Friday then 20s and 30s across the weekend.

Not only is much colder air moving back in, so are snow chances. Expecting snow this morning during the commute, so watch out for slick and snow covered roads. May see a few quick inches. On and off snow showers stay in the area through Thursday with 3-6” total accumulation possible in Billings. Miles City and areas east could get 1-3”, Livingston 5-9”, Red Lodge 1-3”, Sheridan 2-4” and Cody 3-5”. Keep in mind these are projections and totals could absolutely change.

Overnight lows dip to between 5-20 below zero tonight and Wednesday night, single digits Thursday night, then teens and 20s Friday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q2 News

A cool weekend; warmer and drier conditions through most of next week

A cold day Saturday. Temperatures started off warm in the 40s and 30s but decreased as the day progressed. The weekend will remain cool with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Saturday night will be another cold night with temperatures in the single digits and teens. East of Billings will see colder temperatures tonight near zero and maybe in the negatives.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

We start a dry stretch

Snow and colder air move away from us allowing for warmer temperatures this afternoon. Expecting highs in the 30s and 40s for most of the area. A cold front moves through late tonight bringing cooler air back in, but not as frigid as we experienced over the last couple of days. Weekend highs will be in the 20s and 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miles City, MT
City
Red Lodge, MT
City
Billings, MT
Q2 News

Frigid cold morning followed quickly by snow

It will be very cold Wednesday night through Thursday morning with low temperatures ranging from negative single digits near Livingston to near -30 around Miles City. Wind chills in eastern Montana could reach -30 to -40 despite a light wind.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

The coldest is still to come

Patchy blowing snow remains especially east of Billings, and increasing chances for snow is developing overnight for Billings to the west. It will be very cold with lows mainly in the teens below zero and wind chills in the eastern plains will approach 40 below zero.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Here comes more snow and really cold days

An arctic airmass will drive bitter cold air in the are through Wednesday night. to dominate the midweek period. Periods of light snow will develop. High winds at Livingston and other locations near the mountains west of Billings will persist until the overnight hours with gusts to near 60 mph.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Air
Q2 News

Snow ends and winds begin

As the snow ends Friday evening, the next couple of days will be dry to start the new year. Clouds will clear out, the winds will be light, and with fresh snow in much of the area, Saturday morning will be very cold.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Not as cold, Afternoon snow

The coldest air will retreat a bit today allowing a quick warm-up into the 20s before another cold shot brings high temperatures back down into the single digits tomorrow. Wind chills stay below zero for a good portion of the area today, so use caution if you head outside. Layer up and limit your time outdoors.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Q2 News

A weekend break in the cold awaits

Areas of light snow and flurries will continue especially west and south of Billings through the evening. Temperatures remain cold, but start to warm even before sunrise. Wind gusts of 30-45 mph are expected at the usual spots closer to the mountains late Wednesday through Thursday morning. This should be enough for localized blowing snow so be prepared if you will be traveling.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Warmer briefly to start the new year

It will be bitterly across much of the area during the day on Wednesday with highs mainly in the single digits and teens in higher elevations. Expect wind chill values of 15 to 30 below starting overnight and persisting Wednesday afternoon.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Bitter cold

Highs Monday will be held to the single digits above and below zero with the coldest readings east of Billings. An easterly winds does not help with warming, especially. with a light fresh snow cover, but will be strong enough to create wind chills of 20 to 40 below.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Santa brought the presents and the cold!

A cold day today with temperatures in the single digits and teens. The main story for the next couple of days will be these cold temperatures. A deep trough over the area has brought an arctic blast that will be sticking around.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy