Colder with snow through Thursday

Here comes the cold!

We’ll hit our warmest temperatures this morning before a cold front sweeps through bringing frigid arctic air to the area and causing temperatures to tumble during the day. Looking to be near or below zero by 5pm this afternoon.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with below zero daytime readings and wind chills up to 30 below! Limit your time outside and layer up.

Highs will rebound to the teens on Thursday, 30s on Friday then 20s and 30s across the weekend.

Not only is much colder air moving back in, so are snow chances. Expecting snow this morning during the commute, so watch out for slick and snow covered roads. May see a few quick inches. On and off snow showers stay in the area through Thursday with 3-6” total accumulation possible in Billings. Miles City and areas east could get 1-3”, Livingston 5-9”, Red Lodge 1-3”, Sheridan 2-4” and Cody 3-5”. Keep in mind these are projections and totals could absolutely change.

Overnight lows dip to between 5-20 below zero tonight and Wednesday night, single digits Thursday night, then teens and 20s Friday night through the weekend.

