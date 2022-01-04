ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

New York Woman, Teen Stabbed on New Year’s Day in Poughkeepsie

By Bobby Welber
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police are asking for help as they search for the person or people responsible for stabbing a woman and teen on New Year's Day. On New Year's Eve around 4:45 p.m., officers from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department were dispatched to Virginia Avenue for a report of a...

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 1

 

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

